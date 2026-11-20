An Israeli navy Dvora class patrol boat in the bay of Eilat, in a 2013 file photo (Source: Oyoyoy / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0)

Israel’s navy has moved an additional Dvora class patrol boat to the Gulf of Eilat, shipping it through the Suez Canal, after finding a gap in its defenses against seaborne infiltration, Israeli media report.

Channel 12 News, which first reported the move on Thursday, said the navy’s commander, Eyal Harel, ordered the deployment to reinforce routine security in the gulf amid rising tension in the Red Sea. According to the report by its military correspondent Nitzan Shapira, a review of the navy’s ability to respond to infiltration found a weakness in dealing with several attempts at once from different places, and the navy is concerned about possible activity by Iranian proxies in the region. Arutz Sheva, citing the same report, said one of the main worries is how close the Jordanian city of Aqaba is to Eilat, a distance short enough that a lone attacker could reach Israeli territory very quickly.

The way the boat reached the south was unusual. Israel’s only access to the Red Sea is the narrow Gulf of Eilat, so a vessel based on the Mediterranean has to pass through Egypt’s Suez Canal or sail around Africa. According to the Channel 12 report, the patrol boat was loaded onto the landing ship INS Komemiyut, which crossed the Suez Canal for the first time on its way south. A later English post circulating on X said the boat was taken from the port of Haifa. The Israeli military had not published its own statement on the transfer by Thursday evening, and Mereja Media could not confirm when the landing ship passed through the canal.

The transit drew criticism online. An Arabic language account under the name Yasin Izz al Din wrote on X in Arabic that the forces had been sent “in anticipation of a confrontation with Yemen and possible infiltration operations” and accused the government of President Abdel Fattah al Sisi of letting Israeli ships pass “without objection,” in a Mereja Media translation. Mereja Media found no comment from Egypt’s government or the Suez Canal Authority by Thursday evening. Under the 1888 Constantinople Convention, the canal is meant to be open to the ships of all nations, in war and in peace.

The deployment is a sign that Israel still sees the Red Sea as dangerous, even as some of the world’s biggest shipping lines go back. The trade publication TradeWinds reported on Thursday that Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd are moving three services back through the Red Sea, while the Israeli carrier ZIM still considers the route too dangerous. ZIM told Seatrade Maritime this week that it does not operate through the Bab el Mandeb and the Red Sea except as a slot charterer on other companies’ ships. Its president and chief executive, Chen Lichtenstein, credited the company’s profits to “keeping our network agile and focusing on premium, profitable trades.”

The Houthis in Yemen, who began attacking ships linked to Israel in November 2023, have kept up their attacks on Saudi Arabia, including an attack that Saudi Civil Defense says damaged a tower in Riyadh’s financial district this week. Western navies protecting merchant ships near the strait have themselves been stretched, and the EU’s Aspides mission said last month it was short of escorts, leaving ships waiting at the Bab el Mandeb.

Sources