A diplomatic delegation in Mekelle this week (Source: @SweinEthiopia)

Who controls Tigray? Federal forces and a federal caretaker administration hold Mekelle and most towns, but Tigrayan forces still fight in rural areas and along the Eritrean border, where monitors say both armies have massed.

The picture has changed fast. Until September, Tigray was run under the interim arrangements of the 2022 Pretoria agreement, with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front still the strongest political force in the region. Fighting between Tigrayan forces and the federal army broke out again on September 23, and ten days later TPLF forces left Mekelle, the regional capital, and in the following days most other towns, BBC Amharic reported. The federal government says it won the war. The TPLF says it made a strategic retreat.

On the ground, the Ethiopian National Defense Force and its Tigrayan ally, the Tigray Peace Force, control Mekelle, the main airports and most of the large towns, according to official accounts, BBC Amharic and analysts. The Tigray Peace Force is made up of Tigrayan fighters who broke with the TPLF and now fight on the federal side. Its leader, Brigadier General Gebreegziabher Beyene, is also the official in charge of security in the new civilian administration. In a security alert on Thursday, the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa said Ethiopian Airlines resumed flights to Shire on November 17, that flights to Axum remain suspended, and that violence continues in remote areas of Tigray near the border with Eritrea.

That administration is the Federal Government Trustee Administration of Tigray Region, usually called the caretaker administration. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office announced it on October 16, saying the House of Federation had authorized a temporary administration and that the Council of Ministers had created it by regulation. It has six months and ten tasks, among them ending the security crisis, restarting services, returning displaced people, disarming fighters and preparing a “free and transparent election.” It has five executives: Assefa Abraha Hagos for administration and public services, Gebreegziabher for security and peace, Tewodros Aregay for economy and reconstruction, Redae Halefom for politics and public organization, and Shishay Amare as mayor of Mekelle. Jalale Getachew Birru, a senior analyst at the conflict monitor ACLED, has noted that most of them left the TPLF in its 2025 split, that Assefa was one of the TPLF’s negotiators at Pretoria, and that the administration draws its authority from the permission the House of Federation gave the federal government in 2020, not from the Pretoria deal.

Getachew Reda, who led Tigray’s interim administration after Pretoria and later fell out with the TPLF leadership, is now an adviser to the prime minister and a visible federal voice in Mekelle; on November 16 he spoke at a graduation of former Tigrayan fighters there. The caretaker’s spokesman, Damora Yahya, says ordinary life is returning, but parts of the region remain under military rule in practice. In the North Western Zone, a command post has banned gatherings of more than four people and limited night travel, including in Shire.

The TPLF still claims to be Tigray’s legitimate authority, but it no longer has legal standing as a party. The National Election Board of Ethiopia revoked its registration in May 2025. The party had already split into a faction led by its chairman, Debretsion Gebremichael, and one around Getachew. In April 2026 the TPLF central committee, by then dominated by Debretsion’s faction, decided to bring back the regional council elected in 2020, and on May 5 that council reconvened in Mekelle and elected Debretsion regional president, according to ACLED and the Addis Ababa based Horn Review. Pretoria had set that council aside, and the move pushed aside the interim administration then led by Tadesse Werede. In September the TPLF joined other armed groups, including the Amhara Fano National Movement, in an alliance against the federal government.

Where the TPLF leaders are now is itself disputed. Officials of the caretaker administration say they fled to Eritrea, and this week one of them told visiting diplomats that the leaders took more than 830 public vehicles with them, according to the state broadcaster Fana. In October the TPLF’s vice president, Amanuel Assefa, told AFP that “the leadership is working within Tigray,” and Eritrea called the claim lies. BBC Amharic, citing sources in Ethiopia’s army, reported that senior TPLF political leaders had stayed in Eritrea for a time but that Eritrean officials ordered them to leave in early November. Mereja Media could not confirm any of these accounts.

Its armed wing, the Tigray Defense Forces, has not disbanded. Mikael Asgedom, the TPLF spokesman, speaking by phone from an undisclosed location, told BBC Amharic that the withdrawal from the towns was a planned strategic retreat and not a defeat, and that the group was preparing a major counteroffensive. Residents told the broadcaster that fighting with heavy weapons and drones continued in central, northern and north western Tigray. On Wednesday, Tigrai Media Corporation released an interview with the TDF’s deputy commander in chief, Haileselassie Girmay, who said his forces were ready to fight, according to a summary posted by a supportive account on X.

The most dangerous front is the border with Eritrea. Conflict monitors told Reuters this week that the Ethiopian and Eritrean armies have massed within striking distance near Badme, the town at the heart of the 1998 to 2000 war, and ACLED says Eritrean troops have returned to Badme. Residents near the town described drone and artillery strikes through Wednesday night. Ethiopia’s government accuses Eritrea of backing the TPLF; Eritrea denies sending troops into Tigray. Western Tigray and Raya, which the Pretoria deal left to be settled under the constitution, remain disputed as well.

Analysts disagree about what comes next. Cameron Hudson, an analyst of African peace and security, told BBC Amharic that the TPLF may keep up a low level insurgency and guerrilla campaign but that this does not amount to a war, and that he did not expect a broad conflict between federal forces and the TPLF. Yared Tibebu, a United States based observer who follows the conflict closely, told the same outlet he sees the possibility of a long war, because the TPLF has a history of protracted armed struggle. Abraha Hailezgi, a lecturer at Mekelle University, said the conflict will truly end only when the federal government answers the region’s questions.

“Certainly things are better than when there was war, but people have no money and no morale. It is hard to even say there is business,” Frut Mear, who runs a beauty salon in the city, told BBC Amharic. “No one can be certain about what will happen in the future.”

The caretaker’s six months run to about mid April 2027.

Sources