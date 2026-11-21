U.S. Ambassador Ervin Massinga with Patriarch Abune Mathias in Addis Ababa, in a file photo (Source: U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa)

The chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee called the killing of Christians in Ethiopia “a horrific trend,” as the State Department said reports of civilian killings there “demand action.”

“The attacks on Christians in Ethiopia are a horrific trend,” Senator Jim Risch, the Idaho Republican who chairs the committee, said in a statement to Fox News Digital published on Friday. “The instability and violence in Ethiopia has grave consequences for Ethiopian civilians, the region and American interests,” he said, adding that “it is imperative that Ethiopia find a way to manage its domestic affairs in a way that addresses longstanding grievances and promotes sustained peace.”

A State Department spokesperson told the outlet the department was aware of “reports of killing in Arsi Zone.” “Reports of civilian killings in Ethiopia demand action. We call for independent investigations and accountability,” the spokesperson said, and urged all parties in the fighting elsewhere in the country to protect civilians and settle disputes through dialogue.

They follow a post by U.S. Ambassador Ervin Massinga after killings in Arsi in October, in which he wrote that “such horrific attacks against any group must stop,” and his meeting with Patriarch Abune Mathias, who told him this month that the killings of Orthodox Christians in Arsi had not stopped. They came after at least 34 people, most of them Orthodox Christians, were killed in Endeto in Robe district of East Arsi on November 5, an attack in which gunmen reached St. Mary’s Church and shouted “Surrender” before opening fire, according to Addis Standard’s account cited by Fox News. Local guards who fired back are believed to be among the dead. The attackers have not been identified. One resident told Addis Standard: “If you asked me right now, I have no hope of staying here because I would choose to flee for long-term survival.” A local source told Fox News that three of those killed in Endeto were Muslim.

The Christian charity Open Doors, which ranks Ethiopia 36th on its list of countries where Christians face the most persecution, said about 60 Orthodox Christians had been killed two weeks before the Robe attack and nearly 100 since October, Premier Christian News reported. Fikuru Mehari, whom the outlet described as an East African persecution expert, said church leaders report that “men and women, children, elderly” are killed “without any discrimination,” and warned that if the attacks are not addressed “it will be a motivation for revenge attacks in other parts of the country.”

The Oromo Liberation Army has admitted carrying out the October attack in Shirka, which the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission says killed 48 people, while calling the civilians among the dead part time combatants. The government has blamed rebel groups for the killings, Fikuru said, and has given no public account of the Robe attack that Mereja Media could find. Fox News said the Ethiopian government did not respond to its request for comment. Residents of Arsi told DW Amharic this month that fear of new attacks persists, with kidnapping and looting going on for years.

Sources