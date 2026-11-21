(Source: @OHCHRKENYA)

A UN human rights team visited Moyale in Kenya as a UNHCR update said about 50,000 people fleeing fighting in Ethiopia have arrived, and an X user said shells were landing on the Kenyan side.

The Kenya country office of the UN human rights office said on Friday that it had carried out a mission in Moyale to monitor the human rights impact of the displacement, and that communities and partners had told its staff of “urgent humanitarian and protection needs that require sustained support.” It posted photographs of its staff speaking with families under a tent.

A situation update prepared by UNHCR with the government of Kenya, dated November 19 and reported by People Daily, said 25,720 people had been profiled in seven temporary sites and the areas around them as of Wednesday, out of an estimated 50,000 arrivals. Heilu had the most, 6,717, followed by Harosa with 5,469 and Qilta with 5,400, then Holale, OMC, Someni and Alhuda, where profiling was only 13 percent complete. The update said families were staying with host communities and in public buildings and open spaces, and that the new arrivals were adding to the strain on communities already hit by the effects of El Niño.

People who live on the Kenyan side describe the war as close. “I live in moyale kenyan side, i have seen rpg and bazukas throw from garre side landing in sessi kenya side, every morning Kenyan army comes to detonate the bomb,” an X user, Musir, wrote on Friday in an argument with Somali region supporters, adding that the other side was heavily armed too. His account could not be verified, and Mereja Media found no statement from the Kenya Defence Forces on unexploded shells in Sessi.

The Catholic parish of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Moyale, part of the Diocese of Marsabit, suspended its regular pastoral work to shelter people fleeing the fighting, ACI Africa reported, and first took in 481 people, most of them women and children. Its priest, Fr. Edward Ltange, told the agency on Monday that people were still arriving almost daily, many of them hungry, sick and traumatized. Oxfam Kenya said families who came “with only the clothes on their backs” were sheltering in Moyale as the rains arrive, and that it was providing water and food.

The displacement began after fighting broke out in October between forces and militias linked to Ethiopia’s Oromia and Somali regions in and around Moyale. Islamic Relief has said nearly 700,000 people have been displaced inside Ethiopia, and fighting was reported again this week despite a ceasefire. Ethiopia’s federal government has said little in public, and Getachew Reda earlier denied that regional forces were fighting. The International Committee of the Red Cross has said it is ready to assist in Moyale.

Sources