Men Fana says are former TPLF fighters who surrendered in Asgede Tsimbla, in a photograph the state broadcaster posted on X. (Source: @fanatelevision)

Fana, Ethiopia’s state broadcaster, says more than 200 former fighters of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front surrendered to the federal army in Asgede Tsimbla, a claim Mereja Media could not independently verify.

Fana first published the report in Amharic and Tigrigna on Thursday and posted an English version on its website and on X on Friday. The English article, dated November 20 from Addis Ababa, said the combatants had been operating in remote and arid parts of the district, in Tigray’s North Western Zone, before laying down their arms and giving themselves up to the Ethiopian National Defense Force. Fana’s English post on X called them “hundreds” of former fighters. The article itself, like the earlier Amharic and Tigrigna versions, said more than 200.

According to Fana, zonal administration officials and senior army officers welcomed them. Colonel Tesfaye Efrem, the head of public relations for the army’s North Western Command, said he was satisfied that they had, in Fana’s wording, abandoned “the path of destruction” and chosen peace. Tesfaye said the military gives priority to peace and called on other armed combatants still “in the wilderness” to follow their example. Fana did not name the zonal officials it cited. Those officials, it said, promised rehabilitation training and help with reintegration, and said the people of Tigray should turn from war and displacement toward reconstruction. The former combatants, Fana added, acknowledged their mistakes and pledged to support peace in their communities. None of them was named.

Fana described the TPLF as a “defunct” armed group in English and as an “outlawed” group in its Amharic and Tigrigna reports.

The account @VoiceofHorn repeated Fana’s claim on Friday and said the surrender took place on November 20. Fana’s English dateline is November 20, but the broadcaster did not give a date for the event itself, and its first reports appeared on Thursday. Anadolu Agency, in reports carried by other outlets on Friday, also repeated Fana’s account and described the surrender as having taken place that day. Neither outlet cited a source other than Fana.

On X, @Ambachew_Assefa and Habtish Gurmu (@Habtishgreat), an account that labels itself commentary and parody and supports the Prosperity Party, circulated the same claim on Thursday, with photographs that match those Fana later posted. Those posts have not been independently verified. Mereja Media found no statement from the TPLF, from the Tigray Defense Forces, or from Tigrayan media that confirmed or denied the Asgede Tsimbla report.

The claim comes in the middle of a disputed disarmament drive. Tigray’s caretaker administration has said more than 30,000 of the over 50,000 former fighters registered for disarmament could not hand in a weapon, while Haileselassie Girmay, a deputy commander of the Tigray forces, said this week that his forces were ready to fight. Last week, the TPLF spokesperson Mikael Asgedom told the BBC that the group’s withdrawal from Mekelle was a planned retreat and that it was preparing a counteroffensive.

Asgede Tsimbla is in the same North Western Zone as the Badme front, where monitors say Ethiopian and Eritrean forces have massed. Who holds what in Tigray remains contested, among the caretaker administration, TPLF factions and the armies on the border. Fana’s report does not say the claimed surrender was connected to that fighting.

Sources