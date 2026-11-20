Former fighters at Monday’s graduation ceremony in Mekelle (Source: Getachew Reda / @reda_getachew)

Tigray’s caretaker administration says more than 30,000 of the over 50,000 former fighters registered for disarmament could not hand in a weapon, as a Tigrayan commander says his forces are ready to fight.

Assefa Abraha, who heads administration and public services in the caretaker administration, gave the figures to the diplomats who visited Mekelle this week, Borkena reported. He said registering more than 50,000 people had required five or six screening centers because Mekelle could not hold everyone at one site. Standard disarmament, demobilization and reintegration programs, known as DDR, ask each combatant to surrender at least one weapon during screening, and Assefa said only up to 20,000 of those registered met that test. Many lost their guns in the chaos of the front line, he said.

“The fact that they could not bring a Kalashnikov alone is not a reason for us to allow them to return to where they were; rather than the Kalashnikovs that could bring harm to our peace and security, the children themselves are more important,” Assefa said, in Borkena’s translation. He asked the United Nations Development Programme and donors for a separate support arrangement and special funding so that the remaining fighters also receive livelihood help and psychological support. Mereja Media could not verify the figures.

They do not match the numbers that federal officials have given. In a post in Tigrigna on Monday, Getachew Reda, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s adviser on East African affairs and a former president of Tigray’s interim administration, wrote that of 47,000 armed fighters who had reported, 7,420 members of the Tigray Defense Forces who met the DDR criteria had graduated after about a month of rehabilitation training. Among them, he wrote, were 22 leaders at corps level, 346 at division level and 4,276 at regiment level. He said he was truly glad to have seen in person their rejection of war and their wish for peace and reconstruction. On Thursday, Temesgen Tilahun, commissioner of the National Rehabilitation Commission, wrote on X that “over 7,200 former combatants have completed rehabilitation training in Mekelle,” that more than 47,000 had registered for pre DDR screening across Tigray, and that nearly 100,000 people have gone through DDR nationwide.

None of the officials has explained the gap between the 47,000 and the more than 50,000 registered, or between the 7,420 who graduated and the up to 20,000 whom Assefa described as meeting the standard.

On Wednesday, Tigrai Media Corporation published a 46 minute interview with Haileselassie Girmay, known as Wedi Embeytey, who is deputy commander in chief of the Tigray forces. According to a detailed summary posted on X by @ZeraTsionWJ, an account that supports the Tigrayan forces, Haileselassie said the Tigray Defense Forces had made the necessary preparations and were at a high state of readiness, called Tigrayans working with the federal government collaborators, and said conscripts and young fighters were not the enemy and would be protected and released early if captured. He urged civilians to support younger fighters who defect, according to the same summary. Mereja Media could not independently verify the summary against the full interview in Tigrigna.

At the graduation, Getachew urged fighters still in rural areas or with opposing factions to give up an armed struggle he called futile and to choose life over conflict, Borkena reported. Last week the spokesperson of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, Mikael Asgedom, speaking by phone from an undisclosed location, told BBC Amharic that the TPLF’s withdrawal from Mekelle and other towns was a planned strategic retreat, not a defeat, and that the group was preparing a major counteroffensive.

The diplomats who met the caretaker administration have spoken mostly about recovery. Sweden’s ambassador, Magnus Lennartsson, said during the visit that it had been a “very useful and constructive dialogue with the new Caretaker Administration, and a broad cross section of Tigray society on how to achieve peace and recovery in the region.” In the same briefing, according to the state broadcaster Fana, Assefa told the delegation that TPLF leaders had taken more than 830 public vehicles to Eritrea, a claim Mereja Media cannot verify.

Under the 2022 Pretoria agreement, Tigrayan forces handed over heavy weapons in early 2023 and were to disarm fully, but the agreement broke down before that work was finished. The new screening comes as the federal army and its allies hold Mekelle and most towns, according to official and news accounts, while fighting continues near the Eritrean border around Badme.

Sources