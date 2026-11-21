Fano fighters in an undated photograph shared by a supporter account with the movement’s statement (Source: @Geteriew1)

Fano forces in Gojjam said they killed 11 government soldiers and captured seven rifles, as a Shewa command reported fighting on four fronts and the movement said a farmer was shot dead.

The public relations office of the Amhara Fano National Movement’s Tewodros II command said in an Amharic statement dated Hidar 11, 2019 in the Ethiopian calendar, Friday, November 20, that fighters of the Yohannes Alemayehu battalion, part of the 102nd Corps’ 33rd division, had struck government forces that had gathered from Adet and Gonji Kolela and moved toward Geregera. It said 11 soldiers were killed and seven personal weapons were taken, along with body armor and other military equipment. The figures could not be independently verified, and Mereja Media found no comment from the army or the Amhara regional government.

The same statement said that as the government force was retreating, its soldiers shot dead a farmer named Worku Asmare while he was gathering his harvest and wounded Addis Tadege, a resident of Yinach kebele, citing the media and communications unit of what it called the woreda’s people’s administration. Those names and that account come only from the movement’s statement, and Mereja Media could not confirm them. Mereja Media found no independent account of the fighting at Geregera from residents or monitors by Friday night.

A second statement, also dated Hidar 11 and shared later on Friday by the same X account, @Geteriew1, came from the movement’s Asamnew 5th command in Shewa. It said its units had fought on four fronts, from Chaso Weyramba toward Jihur, at Wabi, at Moret and Jiru, and around Siyadebr, and that government forces that had set out from Debre Berhan with artillery, Zu-23 guns, mortars and DShK machine guns had failed to take Jihur town and had gone back the way they came, leaving a patrol vehicle. The statement asked supporters to wait for casualty figures and offered no independently confirmed count. Videos attached to the post show armed men moving through a settlement; they have not been independently geolocated.

The claims come a day after Fano forces and accounts backing the government traded rival reports of soldiers and fighters switching sides in Gondar, and two days after residents of Debre Werq told DW Amharic that more than 10 people were killed in fighting there. The movement has also claimed battlefield successes in Metema, including the overrun of a government post at Dil Ber. Claims of this kind are among the hardest to check in the Amhara war, where both sides put out photographs of men with weapons and few journalists can reach the front.

Sources