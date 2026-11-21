(Source: Embassy of Djibouti in Somalia, via @SONNALIVE)

Djibouti says its peacekeepers in Somalia repelled an attack on Beledweyne airport without losing a soldier, contradicting local reports of Djiboutian deaths in a clash with a clan militia blocking federal troops.

The Embassy of Djibouti in Somalia said on Friday that the attack near Ugaas Khalif Airport began at about 1 pm on Thursday, and that the command of Sector Four of the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia, AUSSOM, had told it that the mission’s forces “repelled the attack and prevented the airport from being taken.” The command confirmed that no soldiers of the Djiboutian contingent stationed there, known as Hiil Walaal, were killed or wounded, the embassy said. The statement was carried by the Somali National News Agency.

That account differs from what Somali outlets reported on Thursday. Fighters of the Macawisley militia of the Hawadle clan broke through checkpoints manned by Djiboutian troops and entered the airport to stop a plane carrying federal troops from landing, and fighting went on for several hours, Kaab TV and Somali Report said. Kaab TV said one Djiboutian soldier was reportedly killed and up to five people wounded. Somali Guardian, citing local reports and a militia spokesman, said two Djiboutian peacekeepers were killed and two wounded, and Somali Report said about five people were wounded without reporting deaths. An open source analyst geolocated a video of militia fighters celebrating at the airport, which he said showed its capture. None of the casualty figures could be independently verified.

The airport will stay closed for two more days while local leaders and Djiboutian commanders try to ease tensions, the Somali news account Baaritaan reported on Friday. It said Hawadle clan leaders and armed groups opposed to the Hirshabelle state leadership had tried to keep federal reinforcements from arriving by air, and that the regional administration had banned armed people from entering the airport.

Beledweyne, the capital of the Hiiraan region, has been a flashpoint for weeks. Last month a clan militia took over government offices in the town as federal troops stepped aside, and President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud later offered Hiiraan a role as the Hirshabelle capital as the region’s governor resigned. Djibouti contributes troops to AUSSOM, from which Uganda has begun pulling out its troops.

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