Badme and Sheraro near the Ethiopia Eritrea border (Map: © OpenStreetMap contributors)

Fighting near Badme continued on Friday with air and artillery support, a Tigray Peace Force official told Horn Frequency, as rival accounts made unverified claims of gains along the Ethiopia Eritrea border.

Friday’s fighting was around an area called Sembel, the official told the Amharic language outlet, and the Ethiopian army and the Tigray Peace Force were carrying out drone backed attacks on Eritrean troops and forces of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front moving around Badme. The Tigray Peace Force is the armed group that backs the federal government and the caretaker administration in Mekelle. Horn Frequency said international conflict monitors were warning that the border clashes could turn into a full war.

The Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, which tracks political violence, has recorded an army drone strike on Badme on November 19 after which residents fled, according to a summary posted by the Voice of Horn account. ACLED’s sources also said three Tigrayan units had joined Eritrean troops. Casualties have not been verified. Residents near the town earlier described a night of drone and artillery strikes, after monitors said the two armies had massed near Badme.

Both sides are claiming ground elsewhere. Tigray forces say the army suffered heavy losses at Gemhalo and that surviving troops were cut off, while the Tigray Peace Force says the army has retaken the strategic mountains of Biyara, the Horn of Africa commentator who posts as hornafricanguy reported, noting that neither side gave evidence. A pro Fano account claimed on Friday that the Eritrean army had routed federal troops near Zalambessa and the Irob border and taken two key roads. Mereja Media could not verify any of these claims, nor reports that drones struck the Abune Gebremeskel monastery in the Rama area three times and that the newly appointed administrator of Seyemti Adiyabo district was killed on Wednesday.

The group’s commander, Brig. Gen. Gebreegziabher Beyene, who is also the caretaker administration’s head of peace and security, said the group would continue as Tigray’s regular security force, reorganized under the regional police, Horn Frequency reported. Speaking in Axum, Gebreegziabher also said the TPLF could only be destroyed if the Eritrean government were destroyed, according to hornafricanguy. The caretaker administration says 30,000 registered fighters had no weapons to hand in, and Mereja Media’s explainer sets out who controls Tigray.

Sources