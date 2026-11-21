A street in Shire Indaselassie, in a 2021 file photo (Photo: Hilena Tafesse, CC BY 4.0)

The United States renewed its warning against any travel to Ethiopia’s Tigray, Amhara and Afar regions, saying violence continues near the Eritrean border, even as Ethiopian Airlines restored flights to Shire.

“Violence in Tigray continues in remote areas near the border with Eritrea. The overall security situation may change at any time,” the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa said in a security alert dated November 19. It told Americans to reconsider travel to Ethiopia as a whole and not to travel to the Amhara, Tigray or Afar regions, particularly northern Afar, “for any reason,” and said those already there should leave if it is safe to do so.

The alert also noted that “some social media accounts contain false and intentionally misleading reports about the security situation in Ethiopia,” and urged Americans to check information against several reliable sources. It said Ethiopian Airlines resumed flights to Shire on November 17 and that flights to Axum remain suspended. The airline halted flights to Mekelle, Shire and Axum on September 23 as fighting escalated and restarted Mekelle on October 11. No date has been given for Axum.

The British government’s advice, shared on Friday by the journalist Martin Plaut, goes further in the south. It advises against all travel to Tigray and Amhara, to within 20 kilometers of the borders with Eritrea and Sudan, and to within 100 kilometers of the borders with Somalia and Kenya in the Somali region. Elsewhere along the Kenyan border it advises against all travel within 10 kilometers, except on the Addis Ababa to Moyale road and in Moyale town, where it advises against all but essential travel. Moyale, where Islamic Relief says fighting between forces linked to the Oromia and Somali regions has displaced nearly 700,000 people, is not named in the U.S. alert. “Add Oromia region… What about Moyale????” one Ethiopian account replied to the warning.

“Flights back to Shire, fuel returning to Mekelle,” one Ethiopian user wrote on X on Tuesday, calling it what peace looks like when it delivers. Fighting has continued around Badme, and the administration of the North Western zone, whose capital is Shire, has banned gatherings. The U.S. and British governments last warned their citizens over northern Ethiopia in October.

Sources