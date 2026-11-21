An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 787-8, in a 2013 file photo (Photo: Kambui, CC BY 2.0)

Ethiopian Airlines is investigating a breach of its ShebaMiles loyalty programme, its chief executive said, and the airline says hackers reached a small share of member accounts but found no sign financial data was accessed.

Mesfin Tasew, the chief executive, told Reuters late on Wednesday that an investigation was under way but did not give further details. The airline had sent a notice that day to members of its ShebaMiles loyalty programme about “a cybersecurity incident of limited scope that recently occurred on our systems.” “This incident may have affected certain customer information,” the notice said, adding that “there is currently no evidence that your financial information was accessed.” ShebaMiles had more than 5.38 million members last year, according to the airline’s website, Reuters reported. Flights were not disrupted.

Lemma Yadecha, the airline’s chief commercial officer, told Addis Fortune on Thursday that “The intrusion is fully contained.” He said suspicious activity was spotted on November 17, after intruders had been in the system for several days, and that fewer than one account in every 670 was reached. “It’s just that they could access it, but the data and the miles are still safe,” Lemma told the paper.

The incident has drawn attention to Ethiopia’s personal data rules. Proclamation No. 1321/2024 requires a data controller to notify the Ethiopian Communications Authority of a personal data breach within 72 hours of becoming aware of it, and to tell the people affected, CIO Africa reported. Addis Fortune said the airline has not said whether it has reported the incident to the authority.

Some members discussed the notice on X, in posts that Mereja Media could not independently verify. An X user, @Rapture5, wrote on Wednesday, “Well I got this just now,” and shared a screenshot of an email notice. A miles blogger who posts as Professor Cardz told followers: “Ethopian [sic] Shebamiles hacked? Check accounts if you have any miles there.”

Sources