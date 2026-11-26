(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

Heavy fighting broke out on Wednesday between Ethiopia’s army and Tigray forces in the villages between Sheraro and Badme, residents told DW Amharic, while accounts on X said both sides were claiming the upper hand.

A resident of the Diara area in Badme kebele, in Tahtay Adiyabo woreda, told DW Amharic that the Ethiopian army had been shelling toward Badme since Tuesday. “There is a lot of bombardment, it is aimed at the Badme area,” the resident said, adding that the army was about an hour and a half’s walk from the town. What lies beyond the army’s lines cannot be known, the resident said, and there had been no return fire from the Eritrean side for about a week. A drone strike a week earlier had hit a civilian vehicle, the resident said, and many people have fled for fear of a two-way exchange of fire.

A second resident, who asked not to be named, told DW that there was “heavy infantry fighting” on Wednesday at a place called Dembilina, near Sheraro, in the Gemahalo area. The resident said the fight was between the federal army and Tigray forces, with the Eritrean army believed to be involved. The army had pulled back from Diara on Tuesday evening, the resident said, but on Wednesday it was pushing forward on every front.

Accounts on X gave more detail, none of which Mereja Media could verify. Daniel Berhane, a political analyst and founder of Horn Affairs, posted that heavy combat, including artillery fire from Adi Waela, had broken out near the villages of Nafra and Bagoni in the Sheraro to Badme corridor, citing local sources, and that there was no confirmation that Eritrea’s army was taking part. Bashir Hashi Yussuf, a Somali independent journalist, wrote that the fighting covered Biyara, Geza Tegaru, Gemahalo, Waela Nihbi, Nafra and Bagoni, and that both sides were claiming victory: the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) said it had retaken those areas, while the army said it had seized them and was advancing.

Partisan accounts went further. One pro-government account claimed that TPLF units and Eritrean mechanized units had attacked to retake Sheraro and were beaten back by the army and the Tigray Peace Force, the armed group that backs the federal government, with heavy losses. Yirga Alemu, a Tigrayan researcher, wrote that people displaced from Waela Nihbi, Geza Tegaru and Gemahalo were arriving in Sheraro with no aid or shelter. Mereja Media could not verify any of these claims.

The federal government seldom comments on the fighting in the north, DW noted. On Wednesday, though, the army shared remarks by the Air Force commander, Lieutenant General Yilma Merdasa, marking the Air Force’s 91st anniversary. “Our army has defeated the attack launched against us and is doing the remaining work,” he said, adding that the Air Force was “defending the country and destroying the enemy.” On Monday, the army chief of staff, Field Marshal Berhanu Jula, said Ethiopia had no intention to invade but that “enemies are gathering to invade Ethiopia,” Borkena reported. Eritrea’s information ministry and its minister, Yemane Gebremeskel, had posted nothing on the fighting by Wednesday night.

Badme was the flashpoint of the 1998 to 2000 war between Ethiopia and Eritrea. The U.S. embassy has told Americans not to travel to Tigray, and clashes around Badme have gone on for weeks. Mereja Media’s explainer on who controls Tigray sets out which forces hold what.

Sources