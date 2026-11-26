(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

Sudan’s army-backed government has rejected Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s offer to host talks to end the war, saying Ethiopia is not neutral and asking the African Union to keep it out of any mediation.

The government announced its “categorical rejection” of the offer on Wednesday, the state news agency SUNA said. In its statement, it again accused Addis Ababa of backing the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and said drones had been launched from Ethiopian territory to strike Sudan, calling for an independent investigation, the London-based daily Asharq Al Awsat reported. Ethiopia denies supporting the RSF. The statement also said that choosing the venue and agenda of any talks belongs to Sudanese alone, Borkena reported, citing Sudan Tribune.

Later on Wednesday, the office of Lieutenant General Malik Agar, deputy chairman of the Sovereign Council, put out a statement through SUNA flatly denying reports that he had welcomed Abiy’s initiative. The office said the reports were “completely untrue,” that Agar had made no statement on the matter, and it asked the outlets that ran them to withdraw and correct them. An adviser to the head of the Justice and Equality Movement, which fights alongside the army, called the initiative “a trick” Ethiopia was using to cover up military support for the RSF, SUNA reported.

The other side had welcomed the offer a day earlier. The Transitional Peace Government, which the RSF-led Tasis alliance set up in areas it holds, said it welcomed the call and was ready to engage with it positively, in a statement signed by its information minister and spokesman, Khalid Ahmed Danaa, and shared on X. The Sumud civilian coalition also welcomed it, Asharq Al Awsat said. Al Basha Tabiq, an RSF leader, accused the Egyptian government of being behind Port Sudan’s refusal, the Roya Arabic news site reported. Tasis said earlier this week that it had sent a delegation to Addis Ababa for talks with the international mediators known as the Quintet.

Abiy invited Sudan’s military, political and civilian groups on Tuesday to an inclusive dialogue hosted by Ethiopia, aimed at stopping the war and agreeing on what comes next, including a broadly accepted national unity government. He said Ethiopia would stand at an equal distance from all sides, but set no date for talks and no ceasefire mechanism, Asharq Al Awsat noted. Mereja Media reported the open letter on Tuesday.

By Wednesday night, Mereja Media found no response to the rejection on the X accounts of the prime minister’s office or Ethiopia’s foreign ministry. Musa Sheko, an Ethiopian analyst, told Asharq Al Awsat that the rejection “does not mean the end of the Ethiopian role,” and that Ethiopia could still work through the African Union and IGAD. On X, where his post drew more than 27,000 views, he asked whether Cairo’s calculations were now being put ahead of Sudan’s interests. Mereja Media could not verify claims made on X by either side.

The dispute over drones sits under all of this. A Sudanese army source told AFP last weekend that drones that struck Khartoum had flown from Bahir Dar airport, a claim BBC Amharic said the Ethiopian government had not answered. On Tuesday night, drone strikes killed at least 19 civilians in Ed Damazin and Roseires in Blue Nile state, which borders Ethiopia, according to the Sudanese rights group Emergency Lawyers, as reported by Drop Site News, which attributed the strikes to the RSF. The RSF has been pushing toward Damazin for weeks. The war between the army and the RSF began in April 2023.

Sources