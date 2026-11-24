(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

The RSF-led Tasis alliance said on Monday it had taken Suda in Sudan’s Blue Nile state and warned Damazin residents away from military sites, as a civic group said more than 51,000 people had fled.

The Tasis alliance, which brings together the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the SPLM North faction led by Abdelaziz al Hilu, said it now held all of the Suda area in Bau locality, southwest of Damazin, according to Sudan Osint, an X account that follows the war, which noted that the alliance had earlier claimed Kurmuk, Geissan and Bau. Dali, a Sudanese news account, described Suda as the main headquarters from which Malik Agar and Ahmed al Omda had run their wing of the movement in the region, which would make its fall a heavy blow to the army’s allies there if it is confirmed. The alliance also put out a statement telling people in Damazin and Roseires, the state capital and the dam town next to it, not to go near military sites and facilities, Sudan News 24 reported on X.

The army’s side tells a different story. An account that tracks the front, PulsePoint News, citing the monitoring group GeoPWatch, said on Monday that army reinforcements had pushed the advancing forces back toward Bakori and retaken the settlements known as City 9, 10, 11 and 12 south of Damazin. Mereja Media could not confirm either side’s claims, and the Sudanese army had not commented on Suda by Monday night.

The human cost is easier to see. The Civil Society Initiative, a Sudanese civic group, estimated that more than 51,000 people had been newly displaced inside Blue Nile by fighting in Bau, Kurmuk, Geissan, Wad al Mahi and al Tadamun, and that more than 15,000 people had left Damazin and Roseires for other states, Darfur24 reported on Monday. The state’s Humanitarian Aid Commission said families had left their homes, property and livelihoods behind to seek safety in Damazin, and it called for an end to attacks on civilian areas. On Sunday the Sudanese government accused RSF fighters of executing captured soldiers in Blue Nile, Al Jazeera reported, an accusation that has not been independently verified.

The fighting follows the push that brought the RSF and its allies to within about 40 kilometers of Damazin after they took Bau, as Mereja Media reported on Sunday. Blue Nile shares a long border with Ethiopia’s Benishangul Gumuz region, and Kurmuk sits right on that border. The International Organization for Migration has suspended its flow monitoring at the Kurmuk crossing since February because of insecurity, Capital reported on Sunday, so IOM has no count of people who may be crossing into Ethiopia there. Sudan’s army has also accused Ethiopia of letting drones cross into Blue Nile, including one it said it shot down over Dandaro, a claim Addis Ababa did not answer in public, and on Sunday an army source told AFP that the drones that struck Khartoum had been launched from Bahir Dar airport, a claim that could not be independently verified. Ethiopia has previously denied Sudanese accusations that it lets the RSF attack from its territory.

Sources