(Source: Sudan War Monitor)

The RSF and its SPLM North allies took Bau locality headquarters in Sudan’s Blue Nile state and reached within about 40 kilometers of Damazin, near the Ethiopian border, as residents began to leave.

The Rapid Support Forces and fighters of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement North led by Abdelaziz al Hilu entered Bau, the seat of the locality of the same name, on Thursday, after army units withdrew about 20 kilometers north to the smaller town of Miganza on the main road to Damazin, according to Sudan War Monitor, which geolocated videos filmed by RSF fighters in front of the locality headquarters. On Friday the allied forces entered Madina 11 in Geisan locality, where a video showed fighters outside the health center, and it is this second advance that brought them closest to the state capital. They also took Dayreng, southeast of Bau, while control of Dindiro in neighboring Kurmuk locality was not confirmed.

The fighting pits two wings of the same movement against each other. Former fighters of Malik Agar’s faction of the SPLM North, who have been folded into the Sudanese army, were among the troops that left Bau, according to military sources quoted by Sudan Tribune and cited by Sudan War Monitor. Al Hilu’s faction is part of the Tasis coalition that is allied with the RSF.

In Damazin itself, some people have already gone. Elham Kamal, a resident, told Radio Tamazuj that others wanted to leave but could not pay for the journey, and a civil society activist, Ehab Al Sir, asked the authorities to give people clear information and to prepare for more displacement. The Bau locality commissioner, Abdel Ghani Dagais, said on local television on Friday that the people of more than 35 villages had fled to Damazin, among them old people and children, without giving a number. Humanitarian activists told Sudan Tribune, according to Sudan War Monitor, that about 500 families fled Bau for Balang, Shitio and Shitalwa, and about 309 families left Madina 12, and the Sudanese Observatory for Human Rights warned that a severe shortage of aid threatens the camps. The Emergency Lawyers group also said it was concerned about civilian displacement.

The Blue Nile government tried to calm the city. Its spokesperson, Saif al Nasr Minallah, said in a televised address on Friday that the advancing fighters were not near Damazin and that the state was coordinating with the army’s 4th Infantry Division, and army sources told Sudan War Monitor that reinforcements had arrived as a new military leadership took command in the state. Sudan War Monitor said the push may be meant to pull troops away from Kordofan, where the army and its allies have been advancing toward En Nahud in West Kordofan.

Blue Nile shares a long border with Ethiopia’s Benishangul Gumuz region, and the Roseires dam just above Damazin sits on the same river as Ethiopia’s Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam upstream. Earlier this month Sudan’s army said it shot down a drone over Dandaro in Blue Nile that it said had crossed from Ethiopia, a claim Ethiopia did not address in public. The UN has said drones are now the deadliest weapon for civilians in Sudan’s war. Mereja Media found no statement from the Sudanese army on the fall of Bau by Saturday night.

Sources