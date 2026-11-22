Kirsty McNeill (Source: UK Parliament)

Britain’s answer to a question on the killing of Orthodox Christians in Arsi, Oromia, repeats word for word a statement from June, months before the October attacks that killed dozens.

Desmond Swayne, a Conservative member of parliament, asked the Foreign Office what assessment it had made of reports of attacks on Orthodox Christian communities and churches in Oromia, and whether it had made representations to the Ethiopian government on protecting civilians and investigating the attacks. The answer, published on November 19 and given by Kirsty McNeill, the Foreign Office minister responsible for Africa, did not answer the question directly. It referred the member to an answer given in the House of Lords on June 23 and reproduced that text “for ease of reference.”

That June text says: “We are concerned by reports of violence affecting communities in Ethiopia’s Oromia region, including in Arsi Zone. The UK condemns all violence against civilians, including attacks against places of worship and people because of their religion.” It goes on to say Britain supports dialogue by local peacemakers, women’s groups and the Inter-Religious Council of Ethiopia, along with early warning human rights networks, and helps the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission monitor and investigate violations. It does not say whether British officials have raised the killings with the government in Addis Ababa, which was the second part of the question.

Premier Christian News reported the answer on Saturday as the UK condemning the attacks. A reading of the parliamentary record shows that the words were first written in June, after killings in Arsi in late May and early June, and before the attacks of last month. Premier Christian News, citing the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, said at least 60 Orthodox Christians were killed in two attacks in Arsi in October, more than 20 were badly wounded and about 20 homes were burned. In a November 16 release, the Oromo Liberation Army said its fighters carried out the Shirka attack, in which the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission says OLA fighters killed about 41 people and other armed men killed seven more civilians, and it called the civilians among the dead part time combatants. On November 20 the group said media had misread that release and claimed other armed groups attacked after its fighters left, Zegabi reported. Fox News reported that at least 34 people, most of them said to be Orthodox Christians, were killed in an attack on Endeto in Robe district earlier this month; the attackers have not been identified, and Mereja Media has not been able to confirm the toll.

The British answer arrives as pressure grows in Washington. On Friday the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Jim Risch, called the killings of Christians in Ethiopia “a horrific trend” and the State Department said reports of civilian killings there “demand action.” Residents of Arsi told DW Amharic last week that fear of new attacks has not gone away.

Many in the Ethiopian diaspora want more than statements. “We need accountability and justice,” wrote @PerrySamrawit on X on Saturday, in a post that blamed the federal government for the killings, a charge the government has not answered in public. Mereja Media found no new statement from the Foreign Office on Arsi by Saturday night.

Sources