(Source: Joint Forces Command of the Coalition, via @IsraelWarRoom)

The Houthis threatened Jeddah and other Saudi Red Sea ports after the Saudi led coalition struck Yemen’s Hodeidah port, and a Houthi correspondent said the bombs fell before the evacuation warning.

The coalition issued an evacuation warning for the port on Friday, with a map that shaded part of the harbor in red, and later announced operations against what it called Houthi weapons smuggling sites and ballistic missile capabilities at Hodeidah and elsewhere. The Houthi military spokesman, Yahya Saree, answered that any attack on Hodeidah would bring strikes on Jeddah and all Saudi ports on the Red Sea, and he told workers to leave those ports and shipping companies to move their vessels away.

Mohammed Muawwad, the Hodeidah correspondent of the Houthi run Al Masirah network, gave a different account of the timing. He said the coalition hit the port with two air strikes “two hours before a warning was issued for the evacuation of the port,” and that the strikes targeted vital civilian infrastructure. Mereja Media could not confirm the timing, and the coalition has not answered that charge in public.

The internationally recognized government of Yemen defended the strikes. In a statement shared by its embassy in Kuala Lumpur, it said the coalition had targeted “specific components inside the Port of Hodeidah used for transferring smuggled weapons,” that the strikes came after an advance warning to protect civilians and followed international humanitarian law, and that the port itself, which it called a vital economic and humanitarian facility for Yemenis, was not the target. Hodeidah is the main entry point for food and fuel into the parts of Yemen the Houthis control, which is why any damage to it worries aid agencies.

The port strikes are one part of a war that is hot on several fronts at once. Government forces said on Saturday they carried out six air attacks on Houthi supply lines in northern Marib, in Wadi Halhalan, and a raid in al Jawf, without saying who flew them. Houthi forces have pushed south toward Lahj, and a Spanish language conflict monitor, @descifraguerra, wrote that they were now about 80 kilometers from Aden, a figure Mereja Media could not check. The UN migration agency, IOM, said this week that nearly 357,000 people have been displaced in Yemen since August.

The fighting has already crossed into Saudi Arabia. Saudi authorities said they intercepted Houthi missiles over Jazan this week, with debris falling near the Shuqaiq power plant, and the Houthis have claimed strikes on Riyadh. Earlier this month a coalition strike hit a factory near Hodeidah, and fighting around Taiz has continued. For shipping, the worry is the Bab el Mandeb, the narrow strait at the mouth of the Red Sea, where the Houthis have threatened vessels before. Mereja Media found no report of an attack on Jeddah port by Saturday night.

Sources