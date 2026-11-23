(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

Fighting around Moyale has stranded trucks and stalled cross-border trade, CGTN reported on Sunday, as a Kenyan parish shelters families and accounts on X report renewed clashes that Mereja Media could not confirm.

Long-distance truck drivers have been stranded and businesses on both sides of the border are struggling, the Chinese broadcaster CGTN reported on Sunday, with goods from Kenya’s port of Mombasa unable to move into Ethiopia and trucks parked near Moyale for weeks. More than 58,000 people have crossed into Kenya’s Marsabit County since October, it said.

Kenya Axis, a Kenyan news account on X, wrote on Sunday that “renewed hostilities have been reported between Somali and Oromia regional forces in the disputed Ethiopian border town of Moyale,” with fresh reports of attacks on areas held by the Somali side. In Amharic, Dagmawi Belay, an Ethiopian commentator, wrote that fighting between Somali forces and militias he said were backed by the ruling party in Oromia had “flared up again.” Neither post gave a neighborhood, a time or a casualty figure, and Mereja Media could not confirm them. Neither regional government had commented by Sunday night.

The reports cut against the calmer picture of recent days. Tsegaye Desta, who coordinates the Ethiopian Red Cross Society’s Moyale branch, said the shooting had died down on Tuesday and that peace talks had begun, as Mereja Media reported on Sunday, though an account from the Garre community described continued gunfire. Islamic Relief has said nearly 700,000 people were displaced around Moyale, about 329,000 in the Dawa zone of the Somali region and nearly 360,000 in southern Oromia, figures Mereja Media first reported on Friday.

Across the border in Kenya, the Catholic parish of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Moyale has suspended its regular pastoral work to care for people fleeing the fighting. Its priest in charge, Father Edward Ltange, told ACI Africa in an interview on Nov 16 that the parish first sheltered 481 people, most of them women and children, that many arrived hungry, sick and traumatized, and that new families were still arriving almost daily. “Let us not give up on them,” he said. The UN refugee agency said last week that about 50,000 people had arrived in Kenya and that it had profiled 25,720 of them, as Mereja Media reported on Saturday. Kenya’s National Steering Committee on Peacebuilding said on X on Monday that a delegation of Islamic Relief Kenya, CAID Kenya, the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya and the Jesuit Refugee Service met the Marsabit County Commissioner during a fact-finding mission to Moyale on people displaced from Ethiopia.

The fighting around Moyale is the latest round in a long dispute over the boundary between the Oromia and Somali regions, which a 2004 referendum was meant to settle and never did. Each regional administration has blamed the other’s forces for starting the attacks.

Sources