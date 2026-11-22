Moyale straddles the Ethiopia and Kenya border (Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

The Ethiopian Red Cross in Moyale says talks to restore peace have begun since the guns fell quiet on Tuesday, but a Garre community account says sporadic gunfire continues.

Tsegaye Desta, coordinator of the Ethiopian Red Cross Society’s Moyale branch, told BBC Afaan Oromo that the shooting died down on Tuesday afternoon after federal security forces stepped in between the two sides, and that discussions to restore peace had started, Borkena reported. Residents who spoke to BBC Amharic on Thursday said the guns quieted after heavy exchanges over the weekend and on Monday, especially around the Menaheria neighborhood. Tsegaye said the Red Cross had helped 1,000 displaced households in nearby areas, but that needs for food and other help remained urgent. BBC Amharic said it could not independently verify the deployment of federal forces or the start of talks, and the federal government has issued no statement, Borkena reported.

On the ground the calm is thin. An account that speaks for Garre residents, @alimualim22, wrote on Saturday morning that new fighting had broken out that day and had “momentarily subsided,” but that “sporadic and intermittent gunfire” was still heard across the area, and it blamed Oromia forces for the earlier attacks. Mereja Media could not confirm the gunfire or who fired it.

Suleiman Dedefo, a former Ethiopian ambassador, wrote on X on Saturday that “the inflammatory and sensational report circulating about Moyale” raised serious questions, pointing to its anonymous authorship and what he called extraordinary military claims and sweeping charges against the Ethiopian government. He said the loss of civilian lives “on either side” was unacceptable and that every civilian, “whether Garre, Oromo or from any other community,” deserved protection, but he blamed “TPLF sympathizers and their allies” for exploiting the conflict. His post quoted an earlier post from @alimualim22, the account cited above, which described 32 days of attacks on Garre civilians. The Tigray People’s Liberation Front has not commented on the charge.

The numbers keep rising. The World Food Programme’s Kenya office estimated this week that about 30,000 people had crossed into Moyale on the Kenyan side, while the International Organization for Migration said about 71 percent of an estimated 50,000 displaced people face food shortages. Islamic Relief has put the total number displaced by the month of fighting in southern Ethiopia at nearly 700,000, and the UN refugee agency has profiled more than 25,000 arrivals in Kenya. Earlier, Getachew Reda, an adviser to the prime minister, denied that regional forces were fighting each other, while Marsabit’s governor reported measles in crowded shelters in Kenya.

The fighting broke out in mid October in a dispute tied to the raising of a regional flag, according to Borkena, which described clashes between Oromo and Somali armed groups. Garre accounts blame Oromia regional forces, which the federal government has denied, and both regions claim parts of the town. Mereja Media found no public statement on the talks from either regional government by Saturday night.

Sources