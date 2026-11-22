(Source: Amhara Andinet, via @masada2025)

An Amhara political group, Andinet le Amhara Hilwena, has blamed the leaders of the Amhara Fano National Movement for its alliance with the TPLF and the OLA, and demanded a change of leadership.

The group, whose name means Unity for Amhara Survival and which calls itself Amhara Andinet in English, put out the Amharic statement dated Hidar 12, 2019 in the Ethiopian calendar, Saturday, November 21. It said the leadership of the AFNM, known in Amharic by the initials አፋብን, had ignored questions from Andinet and other supporters and had formed an internal alliance with “enemies of the Amhara” without consulting Fano fighters on the ground. That passage did not name the Tigray People’s Liberation Front or the Oromo Liberation Army, but the statement names the OLA in its section on Arsi, and the AFNM entered an alliance with the TPLF and the OLA in recent weeks.

The statement tied that alliance directly to the killings in Arsi. “The killing of innocent Orthodox Amharas in the recent Arsi massacre, which the Oromo Liberation Army carried out and admitted, is a result of this AFNM cooperation,” it said, in Mereja Media’s translation, and it held the leadership responsible for the killings of Amharas in Wollega and Arsi since the alliance began. The OLA’s November 16 release on the Shirka attack and its November 20 clarification, which Zegabi reported, are set out in earlier Mereja Media coverage. The statement also accused the leadership of branding critics, including diaspora supporters, as backers of the ruling Prosperity Party.

Andinet listed demands, starting with “an urgent change of leadership” and ending with a call for a new political, military and diplomatic structure, which it asked supporters of the Amhara cause around the world to take ownership of. It closed with “Victory to the Amhara people! Victory to Amhara Fano!” The group did not say how many members it has, and Mereja Media could not establish its size or its links to any Fano unit.

The statement adds to an open split. Last week the veteran Gondar commander Mesafint Tesfu broke with AFNM leader Zemene Kassie over the TPLF alliance and announced a new group. On X, the Amhara activist @IbexhaileAmdu called the AFNM leaders who entered the alliance “criminals” on Saturday.

The AFNM has not answered the Andinet statement in public. Readers who want the background can see our explainer, What is Fano?

Sources