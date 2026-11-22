Ethiopia must still reach the hundreds of thousands of children who have missed routine vaccinations, says Dr. Abate Yeshidinber, a pediatric critical care physician at St. Paul’s Hospital Millennium Medical College in Addis Ababa.

As Ethiopia continues efforts to protect children from pneumonia, Dr. Abate, Associate Professor of Paediatrics, highlights the importance of routine childhood immunization, early recognition of symptoms, and timely care in recognition of World Pneumonia Day, as well as the role organizations like Pfizer can play in supporting broader prevention efforts.

Dr. Abate’s answers were provided in writing through Pfizer’s communications agency, Inizio Evoke. World Pneumonia Day was observed on November 12.

(Source: Dr. Abate Yeshidinber)

Mereja Media: What are you seeing now in the pediatric intensive care unit at St. Paul’s Hospital Millennium Medical College? How many children come in with severe pneumonia or other respiratory infections, and how often do those cases become life-threatening?

Dr. Abate: Severe respiratory infections, especially pneumonia, continue to pose serious risks to children in Ethiopia, contributing to 20% of overall mortality in under-five children. In severe cases, children can develop respiratory failure and require intensive care.

In our study of 343 children admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit during the 2023-2024 study period, 57 were diagnosed with pediatric acute respiratory distress syndrome (PARDS), a life-threatening condition in which the lungs struggle to provide the body with enough oxygen. Most of these children had severe PARDS, and approximately 86% required invasive mechanical ventilation.

These findings illustrate how serious respiratory complications can become, particularly among critically ill children.

Mereja Media: Your 2025 study at St. Paul’s found that among 57 children who developed pediatric acute respiratory distress syndrome, more than half died, and pneumonia or lower airway infection was associated with more than half of those cases. What does that tell us about the pneumonia burden you are treating, and about how many children still die from it in Ethiopia?

Dr. Abate: Our study highlights the potentially devastating consequences of severe respiratory illness among children. Among the 57 children diagnosed with pediatric acute respiratory distress syndrome (PARDS), the mortality rate was 50.9%, compared with 23.1% among children who did not develop PARDS. Pneumonia or lower airway infection was associated with approximately 56% of PARDS cases.

While these findings highlight the severity of respiratory complications among critically ill children, our study reflects the experience of patients at one hospital and does not represent the broader burden of childhood pneumonia in the community across Ethiopia. The overall burden is much higher, with more than 40,000 child pneumonia mortality annually.

Mereja Media: You have cited a recent survey finding that 20% of children aged 12-23 months had received no vaccinations, and estimates the number of unvaccinated children at more than 850,000. Can you tell us the exact source of that 850,000 figure, the age group and definition it uses, and how it relates to WHO and UNICEF coverage estimates? Other official and partner materials have cited much larger zero-dose totals, including about 3.9 million in some catch-up program figures. How should readers understand these different numbers?

Dr. Abate: Ethiopia’s 2024-25 Demographic and Health Survey found that 20% of children aged 12-23 months had received no vaccinations. Based on this finding, more than 850,000 children in this age group are estimated to have received no vaccinations.

Different estimates of unvaccinated children may reflect differences in age groups, reporting periods and definitions. For example, immunization programs often use the term zero-dose to describe children who have not received the first dose of a diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis-containing vaccine. The household survey, by comparison, reports the proportion of children aged 12-23 months who received no vaccinations. These measures are related but are not necessarily interchangeable.

Mereja Media: Where are the children who have had no vaccines? What are you seeing in regions affected by conflict and insecurity, including Amhara, Tigray and Oromia, and among displaced families, compared with places such as Addis Ababa?

Dr. Abate: Immunization gaps are not evenly distributed across Ethiopia. The 2024-25 Demographic and Health Survey found that 22% of children in rural areas had received all basic vaccinations, compared with 50% in urban areas.

Children in remote and underserved communities may face additional barriers to accessing routine healthcare, including long distances to health facilities, transportation challenges and disruptions to services. Conflict and displacement can make it even more difficult for families to maintain regular vaccination schedules.

These differences underscore the importance of tailoring immunization efforts to the needs of individual communities, particularly in areas where access to routine healthcare may be disrupted.

Mereja Media: How have conflict, displacement and recent aid cuts, including reductions in USAID support, affected routine vaccination, outreach to missed children, and the supply of medical oxygen?

Dr. Abate: Conflict and displacement can create significant challenges for routine immunization by disrupting healthcare services and making it harder for health workers to reach families. For children who miss routine vaccinations, these disruptions can increase the risk of preventable illnesses.

Children who develop severe respiratory infections may also need urgent access to oxygen and specialized medical care. Maintaining these essential services is particularly important in communities already facing barriers to healthcare.

Mereja Media: How adequate is coverage of the vaccines that most directly protect children against pneumonia and related infections, including pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, Hib, and measles? The 2024-25 Ethiopia Demographic and Health Survey found that only 30% of children aged 12-23 months were fully vaccinated against all basic antigens, and 21% were fully vaccinated according to the national schedule. Does that match what you see in the children who reach your unit?

Dr. Abate: Vaccination is one of the most important tools we have to protect children from serious infections, including those that can cause pneumonia.

Ethiopia’s 2024-25 Demographic and Health Survey found that only 30% of children aged 12-23 months had received all basic vaccinations, while 21% were fully vaccinated according to the national schedule. The survey also found that 39% had received three doses of pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, 40% had received three doses of the combined vaccine containing Hib, and 51% had received their first measles vaccine dose.

These findings reinforce the importance of reaching children who have missed vaccinations, helping families complete recommended immunization schedules and strengthening protection against preventable illnesses.

Mereja Media: St. Paul’s pediatric ICU has been described as having only seven beds for a major referral hospital. What is the actual oxygen and intensive care capacity you are working with, both at St. Paul’s and in the hospitals that refer children to you? When a child arrives in respiratory failure, what stands between them and the care they need?

Dr. Abate: St. Paul’s Hospital is one of Ethiopia’s major referral hospitals, providing specialized care to children with complex medical needs. During the period covered by our published research, our pediatric intensive care unit had seven beds, with approximately 300 to 400 admissions annually.

Children with severe respiratory illness may require specialized treatment, including oxygen therapy, mechanical ventilation, close monitoring and intensive care. Our research found that children who developed PARDS required longer periods of intensive care and ventilator support than other patients.

Timely access to these services can be critical, particularly when a child’s condition deteriorates rapidly. Delays in reaching appropriate care or obtaining specialized treatment can pose additional challenges for children experiencing respiratory failure.

Mereja Media: The Ministry of Health and its partners have pointed to large catch-up campaigns, including a claim that Ethiopia reached more than 2.5 million previously unvaccinated children between 2023 and March 2026. Administrative reports have also at times put immunization coverage very high. How should readers weigh those claims against the household survey results and against what you see on the ground?

Dr. Abate: Ethiopia has made important progress in reaching children who previously missed vaccination. According to WHO, more than 2.5 million previously unvaccinated children received their first dose of a DTP-containing vaccine through catch-up efforts between 2023 and March 2026.

At the same time, the latest household survey shows that significant gaps remain in routine childhood immunization. These figures reflect different measures of Ethiopia’s immunization efforts. Catch-up campaign data show how many previously missed children were reached over a period of time, while household surveys provide a picture of vaccination coverage among specific age groups.

Both measures are important for understanding progress and identifying where further efforts are needed.

Mereja Media: What should parents and caregivers watch for as warning signs of pneumonia, and when should they seek care? What would you want a parent to know if they are unsure whether their child is fully vaccinated?

Dr. Abate: Parents and caregivers should be alert to symptoms such as coughing, fever, fast or difficult breathing, and the chest pulling inward when a child breathes. If a child develops difficulty breathing, they should seek medical attention promptly. Signs such as an inability to drink or breastfeed, unusual drowsiness or blue lips require urgent medical care.

It is equally important for parents to check their children’s vaccination records rather than assume they are fully protected. If they are unsure whether a child has received all recommended doses, they should speak with a healthcare worker about any missed vaccinations and how to catch up.

Mereja Media: What needs to change now, in your view, so that fewer Ethiopian children reach an intensive care bed struggling to breathe? What should the government, health workers and communities do differently?

Dr. Abate: Preventing severe childhood illness requires continued efforts to ensure children receive recommended vaccinations and that families can recognize symptoms and seek care early.

Healthcare workers have an important role in identifying children who have missed vaccinations and helping families complete their schedules. Community leaders and organizations can also help raise awareness about routine childhood immunization, share reliable information and encourage families to access available services.

At the health-system level, expanding outreach to underserved communities and strengthening access to timely diagnosis and treatment can help protect more children.

My message to parents is simple: check your child’s vaccination records, know the warning signs of pneumonia and seek medical care early if your child develops any of those pneumonia symptoms.

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