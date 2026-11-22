(Source: Egyptian Foreign Ministry)

Eritrea’s foreign minister Osman Saleh met his Egyptian and Sudanese counterparts in Aswan on Red Sea security, saying the sea should be governed by its coastal states, while Somalia was not at the table.

Osman Saleh, Egypt’s Badr Abdelatty and Sudan’s Mohieddin Salem held their three way meeting on Saturday on the sidelines of the Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development, Daily News Egypt reported. The three ministers said responsibility for the governance and security of the Red Sea should rest with the states on its shores, while stressing freedom of navigation and the safety of shipping. They backed Sudan’s sovereignty and its national institutions and rejected the supply of arms to militias from abroad, supported Somalia’s unity and rejected “parallel entities,” and affirmed their support for Eritrea’s territorial integrity. They also rejected “unilateral measures” on security and on water.

None of the statements reported on Saturday named Ethiopia. Daily News Egypt noted in its report that Ethiopia, which has no coastline, has said it wants access to the sea, and that Egypt and Sudan have disputed with Addis Ababa for years over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Ghideon Musa Aron wrote on X that Osman was joined by Aman Abdelwas’e, the chargé d’affaires at Eritrea’s embassy in Egypt, and that the ministers were “advancing coordination on regional security, Red Sea stability and the Alamein summit outcomes.” In a Tigrinya post he said the three agreed to keep coordinating on stability in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea.

The meeting followed an October summit in Alamein of the leaders of Egypt, Sudan, Eritrea and Somalia. Addis Standard pointed out that Somalia, which took part in that four way summit, was not mentioned as a participant in Aswan. Egypt’s foreign minister said Cairo would brief Somalia on the talks as part of continued four way coordination, according to Daily News Egypt. Cameron Hudson, a Sudan analyst, wrote on X, “Lot for them to discuss!”

The talks come at a tense time for Eritrea. Ethiopia and Eritrea have cut diplomatic ties, their armies have massed near Badme, and fighting has been reported along the border. Mereja Media found no comment from the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the Aswan meeting by Saturday night.

Sources