(Source: @Amohamednur)

Somalia and Turkey laid the foundations of a Somali Navy headquarters at Turkey’s Barbaros base in Mogadishu, a day after a Turkish military plane landed that a Somali journalist says carried about 300 attack drones.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud led Saturday’s ceremony, which the Speaker of Somalia’s House of the People, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, described on X as “a historic step towards rebuilding and strengthening the Somali Navy.” He said the foundations had been laid for the Somali Naval Headquarters, a Maritime Operations Coordination Centre and new facilities at the base of the Turkish Naval Task Force. Goobjoog News reported that the Chief of the Turkish General Staff, General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, and Turkey’s ambassador in Mogadishu, Ferhat Alkan, attended. Under a 2024 defense and economic agreement, Turkey has committed to help build, train and equip Somalia’s navy and to help protect its waters for a decade.

The ceremony came a day after a Turkish military flight that is now in dispute. On Friday, an Airbus A400M of the Turkish Air Force, registered 18-0093 and flying as TUAF795, landed at Mogadishu’s Aden Abdulle airport after a stop in Djibouti, according to flight tracking data shared on X. The Somali journalist Abdalle Ahmed Mumin wrote on Saturday that the plane carried “an estimated shipment of 300 one way suicide drones,” citing Somali security sources in Mogadishu. He said the drones could be used against opposition figures or federal member states opposed to the president, or could fall into the hands of Al Shabaab, which he said has used such drones before.

Ankara gave a more ordinary account. The Daily Somalia reported that Turkey described the flight as part of a rotation of the F16 fighter jets it keeps in Somalia, bringing in troops and pilots to relieve those who had served a long time. Mereja Media could not verify what the plane carried, and neither government has answered the drone report in public.

Turkey’s role in Somalia has grown fast. It runs its largest overseas military base in Mogadishu and trains Somali army units, Daily Sabah reported this week. Critics, including Abdalle, say its support for the federal government has also been used against political rivals in Jubaland and South West State; Mereja Media found no public response from Ankara or Mogadishu to that charge. The new naval projects come as Somalia’s politics remain tense over the coming elections, and as foreign powers compete for influence along the Gulf of Aden and the approaches to the Bab el Mandeb. Mereja Media found no statement from the Somali Ministry of Defense on the naval headquarters by Saturday night.

Sources