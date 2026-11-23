(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

Egypt denied reports that it pulled its military experts out of Benghazi over a rift with Khalifa Haftar’s forces, in a statement issued before dawn that an Egyptian journalist said deserves a closer look.

Diaa Rashwan, Egypt’s minister of state for information, called the reports “entirely groundless” in a statement that the cabinet posted early on Sunday, Cairo time. He said contact and coordination with the general command of the Libyan National Army (LNA) were going on normally and urged media to check facts before spreading claims “aimed at sowing confusion” about relations between the two countries. Later on Sunday the LNA, the eastern Libyan force led by Khalifa Haftar, also denied any dispute with Cairo or any withdrawal of Egyptian experts, the news network Rassd reported. Saddam Haftar, the LNA’s deputy commander, wrote on X on Sunday that the position on relations with Egypt “is clear and fixed” and is not swayed by rumours or interpretations.

Khaled Mahmoud, an Egyptian writer and journalist, said on X that what caught his attention was the hour. The ministry put out the denial in the small hours of Sunday “instead of waiting for the start of the working day and the peak of press activity,” he wrote, which raises questions about how badly Cairo wanted to contain the story before a new news cycle began. He noted that the statement went beyond denying the withdrawal to stress that there was no rift with Field Marshal Haftar’s command, a message, in his reading, that Cairo does not want its differences on some files, “including the position on Turkey and the maritime agreement,” read as a crisis with Benghazi.

Meshal, a journalist who writes as @mishaltd, traced the story back to Libyan media reports. They tied the alleged withdrawal to the approval in October by Libya’s eastern based House of Representatives of the 2019 maritime deal with Turkey, which Egypt rejects as having no legal effect on its Mediterranean waters, and to Cairo’s opening toward western Libya. He pointed out that Saddam Haftar met Egypt’s intelligence chief Hassan Rashad in Cairo on Nov 13, their second meeting in less than a month. Mereja Media could not confirm the original reports of a withdrawal, which were not attributed to any named official.

The denial came during a busy week in Libya for Egypt. On Thursday President Abdel Fattah el Sisi received the Tripoli based Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, and Egypt reopened its embassy in Tripoli this month after more than a decade. On Sunday, hours after Cairo’s statement, a blast hit a Russian Navy corvette that satellite imagery identified as the Merkury, docked at the Benghazi naval base. Eastern Libya’s government said early findings pointed to a drone attack, Reuters reported, and Libyan military officials told the Associated Press they suspected Ukrainian sea drones. Satellite images taken later on Sunday showed the corvette capsized and largely sunk, with only its bow above water, The Guardian and CNN reported. Early on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed it on X as “an exemplary Ukrainian operation” and thanked the Security Service of Ukraine. Nothing links the attack to Egypt. Egypt’s foreign ministry condemned the attack on Sunday, saying Cairo was following it with concern and calling for respect for Libya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity under international law.

Egypt sees eastern Libya as part of its own security belt, as it does Sudan to the south, where it recently hosted Sudanese and Eritrean ministers in Aswan for talks on Red Sea security. At home, Cairo is also leaning on a fragile economy, and earlier this month the IMF unlocked $2.3 billion while pressing for fuel price changes.

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