(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

Somaliland’s ambassador to Israel pitched Berbera port as a trade hub linking Israel with Ethiopia and Kenya, while opposition and anonymous accounts at home complained of crime, closing shops and a disputed minerals deal.

Speaking at a Jerusalem Post conference in Sydney on Thursday, Dr. Mohamed Hagi, Somaliland’s first ambassador to Israel, said Berbera could become a gateway connecting Israel with East Africa, the Gulf and India. “Israel is our number one friend because it was the first country that recognizes Somaliland,” he said, calling Ethiopia his country’s largest export market and second most important partner. He also warned that “instability in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden really affects our economy.” The port’s annual container capacity is 500,000 twenty foot equivalent units, with plans for two million, the Post reported, though no timeline was given.

The pitch spread widely on X over the weekend, shared by Israeli outlets and Somaliland accounts. At home, critics of the government told a different story. On Sunday an anonymous account critical of President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, known as Irro, wrote that Hargeisa had been calm under former President Muse Bihi Abdi but that violence had increased under Irro, that another person had been stabbed in the Waheen area that day, and that shops were closing and rents in Waheen market had hit a record low. Mereja Media could not verify the stabbing or the rent figures.

An anonymous account named after the opposition Kulmiye party, which lost power in the 2024 election, accused the president of selling Somaliland minerals to a Singapore registered company called Regal Earth, which it called a Chinese shell company. It offered screenshots of company records but no contract. Mereja Media found no published contract and no reply from the government to the claim.

The governing Waddani party, for its part, used the same weekend to praise outside investment. In a statement posted by Hersi Ali H. Hassan, the party said Somalia imposes electronic visa restrictions “and other sanctions on our people,” while “the United Arab Emirates invests in our future,” pointing to DP World’s work on Berbera port, the Berbera Economic Zone and the 250 kilometer corridor to Ethiopia. Mereja Media found no public explanation from Somalia’s government of how its electronic visa rules apply to Somaliland passport holders.

The debate comes as Somaliland tries to turn Israel’s recognition in December 2025 into trade, and as its rival in Mogadishu courts other partners, including Turkey, which on Saturday broke ground on a Somali Navy headquarters in Mogadishu. Earlier this month Somaliland intelligence said five detained U.S. nationals had been handed to the U.S. Embassy. For Ethiopia, which sends most of its trade through Djibouti, Berbera has been an open question since the 2024 port memorandum of understanding with Hargeisa that angered Mogadishu.

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