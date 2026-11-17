The emblem of Somaliland’s National Intelligence Agency (Source: @SomalilandNIA)

Somaliland’s National Intelligence Agency says it detained five U.S. nationals it had watched since they arrived in Somaliland, over activities it said threatened national security, and handed them to the U.S. Embassy.

The agency posted the three sentence statement on X on Sunday evening, Hargeisa time. It said the men “sought to carry out activities that threatened Somaliland’s national security” and that it handed them over “after a lengthy investigation.” It did not name them, say when or where they were held, what they were accused of doing, or which U.S. embassy received them. Washington has no embassy in Hargeisa and handles its contacts with Somaliland through its embassy in Mogadishu. By Sunday evening Mereja Media had found no public comment from the U.S. Embassy in Mogadishu or the State Department.

A person familiar with the case told Reuters that the five work for Parallel Black, a company registered in Delaware less than two months ago, and that they left Somaliland on an Ethiopian Airlines flight on Monday afternoon. Reuters said it had seen a November 4 letter from Somaliland’s foreign minister, Abdirahman Dahir Adam, inviting them to conduct feasibility studies for potential investments. The State Department, Somaliland’s foreign ministry, the NIA’s director general, Jama Mohamoud Egal, and Parallel Black did not immediately respond to requests for comment, Reuters said.

Many Somalilanders reacted with anger, not at the men but at the handover. “You monitored them, investigated them, confirmed they were a threat to our national security… then you just handed them over to the U.S. Embassy like a delivery service?” wrote one user, @xaqsor, asking why they were not put before Somaliland’s courts. “This is wrong on so many levels, they shouldn’t be released without serving any time,” wrote another. The account JSL Today called it “a major security failure” and noted that “there is no US Embassy in the Republic of Somaliland.”

Others defended the agency, while one user said the case should not have been made public at all: with Somaliland seeking U.S. recognition, the matter “should have been resolved discreetly through diplomatic channels.” Another user, @DrMohamedAmir, wrote that Somaliland’s security institutions, “including the NIA, are well-equipped to safeguard the country’s security and sovereignty.”

The announcement came as Somaliland presses Washington for recognition. Last week Senator Ted Cruz told President Donald Trump’s nominee for ambassador to Somalia that his confirmation depended on progress toward that goal, and earlier this month Israel’s first ambassador to Somaliland presented credentials in Hargeisa. The NIA, which has posted only a handful of times on X, last announced an arrest on October 16, when it said it had arrested Abdiqaadir Sharaay, who would be brought before “the appropriate legal authorities.”

Sources