(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

A Sudanese army source said drones that hit Khartoum on Sunday, killing four people and damaging a UN building, were launched from Ethiopia’s Bahir Dar airport, a claim that could not be independently verified.

The source told AFP that the strike was “a continuation of Ethiopian aggression against Sudanese territory.” Separately, a Sudanese military source told Al Arabiya and its sister channel Al Hadath that the drones had come from Ethiopia and that their main target was Khartoum International Airport, and Sudanese outlets citing military sources blamed the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The Ethiopian government did not respond in public on Sunday, but it has denied every earlier accusation that it lets the RSF use its territory, saying it respects Sudan’s sovereignty.

Witnesses told AFP that explosions were heard around the airport and other parts of the capital from about 2 AM until 4:30 AM local time. One resident, Al Nour Adam, said that when he entered a house after a strike, “we found a person lying on a bed, wounded in his left arm, chest and head.” Another witness said a drone hit the home of a mosque’s muezzin in Jebel Aulia, about 45 kilometers south of Khartoum, and that people were digging relatives out of the rubble. The UN humanitarian office said a UN building with staff inside had been damaged and called the danger to its workers “unacceptable.” Saudi Arabia said it “categorically rejects these brutal attacks.” Al Jazeera reported that three people were killed and nine wounded when a drone hit a home in northern Omdurman, and that a child was killed in a separate strike south of the capital.

Massad Boulos, the U.S. Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs, wrote on X on Sunday evening that the drone attacks, “reportedly launched by the RSF,” caused major damage to a civilian neighborhood and to UN premises, and called for an end to the flow of foreign supplied drones into Sudan. His statement did not say where the drones were launched from.

On X, Arabic language accounts spread the army source’s claim within minutes, while some Eritrean and Sudanese commentators treated it as settled fact. Mereja Media could not verify where the drones were launched, and no independent body has published flight data for Sunday’s attack. The Sudanese government said last month that it had documented 70 attacks involving 187 drones launched from Ethiopia between February and October, and it took complaints to the UN Security Council and the African Union, according to Anadolu. Those documents have not been made public in full. The conflict monitor ACLED said on Nov 4 that media reports pointed to an RSF training camp in Ethiopia’s Benishangul Gumuz region and to drone facilities reportedly supporting its cross border operations. It did not name Bahir Dar.

The accusation adds to a fast decline in relations. Early this month Ethiopia closed Sudan’s consulate in Assosa and expelled six Sudanese diplomats, and Sudan answered by closing Ethiopia’s consulate in Gedaref. Late last week Abdel Ghani Daqais Khalifa, the commissioner of Bau locality in Sudan’s Blue Nile state, accused Ethiopia and South Sudan of destabilizing the state, The Sudan Times reported, days after the RSF and its allies took Bau and pushed toward Damazin. Earlier this month the UN said drones caused nearly three quarters of verified civilian deaths in Sudan this year.

For Ethiopia, naming Bahir Dar matters. The Amhara regional capital is a military hub in the government’s war with Fano forces, and residents of Metema on the Sudan border told Addis Standard last week of rumors of an RSF presence nearby, which a local official played down. Addis Ababa, for its part, accuses Sudan, Eritrea and Egypt of backing the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which all three deny.

Mereja Media found no public response to the Bahir Dar claim from the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the Government Communication Service by Sunday night, Eastern Time.

Sources