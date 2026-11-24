(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

Fano forces said on Monday that more than 90 military trucks carried heavy weapons through Gondar toward Metema near the Sudan border, as an OSINT analyst posted satellite images of new equipment at Azezo base.

The statement, shared on X by supporters of the movement, signed by the Belay Zeleke 3rd Command of the Amhara Fano National Movement (AFNM) and dated Hidar 14 in the Ethiopian calendar, which was Monday, said its field intelligence had followed more than 90 guarded logistics vehicles over several weeks as they moved from Wollega through Asosa and Bahir Dar and on toward Metema. It said residents of Addis Alem, a town in Metema district, were being forced out of their homes and that religious buildings and public offices there had been taken over, so that the town could become what it called “a second forward base for heavy weapons and drones,” to be used for attacks into Sudan and against Fano forces. Mereja Media could not verify the number of vehicles or the evictions, and did not find the statement on an official AFNM channel.

The command went further. It accused the government of bringing commanders of Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) into the country through Asosa, Bahir Dar and Gondar, and said large amounts of weapons and ammunition had been flown into Ethiopia over the past month. The movement gave no flight records or documents for these claims.

The images that can be checked show less than the statement claims, but they point in the same direction. Rich Tedd, who runs the AfriMEOSINT account on X and tracks military flights in the region, wrote on Monday that TLC vehicles and other military equipment had begun arriving at the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) base in Azezo, on the southern edge of Gondar, and posted satellite images he said were taken over the past few days. Later on Monday he posted an image of an Ilyushin Il-76 cargo plane at Gondar airport that he said had flown in from Bole and was carrying military supplies. Frontlines.et, a conflict tracker that grades each report by its sources, logged the Azezo arrivals as a Monday development on its second-highest grade. DNE Africa, which shared the images, noted that they cannot show an aircraft’s markings, ownership or cargo.

The Gondar command also appears to be fighting on the ground. Kenya Axis, a regional news account on X, reported that fighters of the same command killed three Amhara region security officials, among them the Adirkay woreda security chief Wegen Chane, and wounded two others in an ambush in West Gondar on Sunday. Kenya Axis did not say where its account came from, it could not be independently confirmed, and the regional government had not commented by Monday night.

Metema has been in the news for weeks. Residents of Addis Alem told reporters last week that they had fled their homes near the Sudan border, Fano forces said they overran a post at Dil Ber in the same district, and flight tracking accounts earlier this month reported cargo planes parked at Gondar airport for the first time. On Sunday a Sudanese army source said drones that struck Khartoum had flown from Bahir Dar airport. Ethiopia has denied Sudan’s accusations that it lets the RSF use its territory.

The federal government, the ENDF and the Amhara regional administration had not commented on the Fano statement or the Azezo images by Monday night ET.

Sources