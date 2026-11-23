(Source: @PMEthiopia)

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed insisted the new Addis Ababa corridor project images are real, not AI, as Kenyan media compared the city with Nairobi and Ethiopian critics pointed to war and evictions.

“Think it’s only Addis Ababa transforming? Beyond one city. Beyond one horizon. We’re only getting started,” Abiy wrote on X early on Sunday with a video of the works. “And no, none of it is AI,” he added, calling it “the future taking shape in Ethiopia!” The post had been seen more than 390,000 times by Monday.

The message answered a debate that started in Kenya. People Daily, a Nairobi newspaper, wrote that images of the redesigned streets had fuelled comparisons with Nairobi, where residents argue about roads, traffic, drainage and clean streets.

Several replies under Abiy’s own post were critical. One user wrote that a city built without peace is nothing, adding that “Ethiopia is not Addis” and that the rest of the country is in civil war. Another said the prime minister did not seem to see “families struggling to raise children, men unable to find job, unsafe areas to travel and work, crushing inflation, and a country torn apart by war.”

The latest phase, opened on Nov 18, runs along seven routes from Bole Medhanialem and MOENCO to Chechnya and Adey Abeba, according to the Office of the Prime Minister. People Daily put it at 57 hectares and listed wider roads, bike lanes, electric vehicle chargers, parking for more than 5,000 cars, plazas, libraries and sports fields. Mayor Adanech Abiebie said more than 3,118 shops were renovated or newly built and 491 residential buildings renovated. In March, People Daily reported, the Ministry of Urban and Infrastructure said corridor work was under way in 75 cities, including Bahir Dar, Gondar and Hawassa.

Amnesty International said in April 2025 that at least 872 people had been forcibly evicted from Addis Ababa’s Bole and Lemi Kura sub cities in November 2024 for the corridor works, without adequate consultation, notice or compensation, and that the true number was likely much higher. Earlier this month residents of Harar told DW Amharic that a corridor project had bulldozed centuries-old homes inside the Jegol wall. And while the capital is rebuilt, the United States last week told Americans not to travel to Tigray, Amhara or Afar, and fighting continues on several fronts.

Sources