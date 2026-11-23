(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

Saudi Civil Defense sent a danger alert to Mecca province before the coalition said it destroyed a Houthi missile, while the Houthis denied threatening Mecca and claimed a strike on the Rabigh refinery.

Saudi Civil Defense said on X at 11:40 PM Saudi time on Saturday that the National Early Warning Platform had issued an alert of possible danger in Mecca province, telling residents to stay calm, shelter in an inside room and keep away from windows, balconies and rooftops. Nine minutes later the agency said the danger had passed and asked people not to gather or film. Within minutes, accounts in Arabic and Hebrew were posting that sirens had sounded in Mecca, among them the journalist Ali Shqer and Roi Kais, Arab affairs correspondent of Israel’s public broadcaster Kan.

Shortly after midnight the coalition spokesman, Brigadier General Turki al Maliki, said air defenses had “intercepted and destroyed” a ballistic missile fired toward the kingdom’s “western region,” without naming a city. The Houthi military spokesman, Yahya Saree, answered about an hour after the Civil Defense alert on the group’s Telegram channel. He said there was no danger to Mecca from Yemenis, called the Saudi account a “big lie” and said the group’s operations target oil facilities and military bases, according to Geopolitiki’s translation.

On Sunday the Houthis said they had struck the Petro Rabigh refinery, about 150 kilometers north of Jeddah on the Red Sea coast, and a radar in Wadi ad Dawasir, according to the Institute for the Study of War and news agencies. Saudi authorities did not comment on the Rabigh claim, and Mereja Media found no images or local accounts on X showing damage there. The coalition also said it shot down a drone headed for Riyadh.

A day earlier, on Friday, when the Houthis warned airlines that Saudi airspace was unsafe, they explicitly left out the skies over Mecca and Medina, Geopolitiki noted, and they threatened Jeddah and all Saudi Red Sea ports if the coalition struck Hodeidah. The coalition struck Hodeidah port that night. Riyadh has also been a target: a Houthi attack on Thursday damaged a tower in the King Abdullah Financial District, and the coalition said it shot down three missiles fired at the capital early on Saturday. Last week the group also claimed a strike on a power plant in Jazan.

Across the Red Sea, Djibouti said in a statement on Friday that it “firmly” condemned the attacks on civilian and economic sites in Riyadh as a flagrant breach of international law and backed the steps Saudi Arabia takes to protect its security. Rabigh sits on the same Red Sea shipping lane that carries trade to Port Sudan, Massawa and Djibouti.

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