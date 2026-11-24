(Source: @AbiyAhmedAli)

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed issued an open letter dated Monday inviting all of Sudan’s military, political and civilian groups to an inclusive national dialogue that Ethiopia says it is ready to host and sponsor. The RSF-aligned administration in Nyala welcomed the invitation on Tuesday, while the Sudanese army and the Port Sudan government had not responded by Tuesday afternoon.

The prime minister posted the letter, in Arabic, as three images on his official X account on Tuesday morning. Ethiopia’s foreign ministry posted the same pages on its official Arabic account later in the morning, and its English-language account reposted Abiy’s post. The letter is titled “An open invitation to all Sudanese parties to sit at the dialogue table.” It is signed Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and dated Nov 23, 2026. Quotes from the letter in this story are Mereja Media’s translation from the Arabic.

The Ethiopian government, the letter says, is putting forward “a sincere and genuine initiative.” It calls on all Sudanese parties, “across their military, political and civilian components,” to take part in “a comprehensive and open Sudanese dialogue” hosted and sponsored by Ethiopia. The aim, it says, is to create a serious climate for talks, stop the war, and end the fighting and division. It also calls for a national consensus that lays the foundation for a comprehensive and lasting peace.

Ethiopia “affirms its readiness to stand at an equal distance from all parties,” the letter says, and to prepare a forum “marked by openness, seriousness and mutual respect.” It says the initiative “does not proceed from any special political agenda” and is not aimed at gains “at the expense of any Sudanese party.”

“The true victor should be Sudan and its people,” the letter says, “and the greatest loser from the continuation of the conflict is the Sudanese homeland.”

It says the talks should lead to broad political understandings, including an end to the war, an inclusive national path, and “the formation of a national unity government enjoying wide acceptance.” That government, according to the letter, would work to restore state institutions, safeguard the country’s unity and sovereignty, and rebuild what the war has destroyed.

“Imposed solutions cannot lay the foundation for lasting peace,” the letter says. “Sudan’s future is a matter to be decided by the Sudanese alone.” The letter does not set a date for the talks, or say how parties would be invited or represented.

Mereja Media found no public response by 3:13 PM ET on Tuesday from the Sudanese army or from the authorities based in Port Sudan. That search included the Transitional Sovereignty Council, the foreign ministry and Prime Minister Kamil Idris. There was also no public comment from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) themselves. The Civil Democratic Alliance of Revolutionary Forces, known as Sumud and led by Abdalla Hamdok, said in a statement dated Nov. 24 that it welcomed the Ethiopian leader’s message and looked positively on every sincere effort to end the war, stressing a peace process under Sudanese leadership and ownership. It did not say whether it would attend. Sudan’s official foreign ministry account last posted on Nov 21, about a diplomatic appointment in Greece. Idris, posting on Tuesday afternoon, described talks in Cairo with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. That post did not mention the Ethiopian invitation. The official Sovereign Council account posted a speech by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the army chief who heads the council, at an intelligence conference in Khartoum on Tuesday. The account’s captions did not mention the Ethiopian invitation.

The Transitional Peace Government, the administration set up in Nyala by the RSF-led Tasis alliance, welcomed the invitation in a statement, as circulated on X, signed Tuesday by its information minister, Khalid Ahmed Dana. It said the government appreciated Ethiopia’s “solidarity” and its concern for Sudan’s unity and sovereignty. It said it was ready for “positive engagement with the invitation and discussion of it,” so as to help create the conditions to stop the war and address its root causes. The group’s official X accounts are suspended, so the statement is sourced to the accounts that circulated it. The Sudan Times reported on Tuesday that Tasis is sending a delegation to Addis Ababa for Quintet talks at the African Union on Wednesday. The report does not link this to the letter.

One Sudanese humanitarian group, Mashad Organization, welcomed the invitation in a statement on X on Tuesday afternoon. It said any serious initiative that helps stop the war and protect Sudan’s unity and sovereignty deserves “support and positive engagement.” That support, it said, depends on “clear guarantees of neutrality and independence,” and on “ownership of the political process, its decisions and its outcomes” remaining “purely Sudanese.” The group said success should not be measured only by gathering military and political actors at one table, and called for real participation by independent civilian forces, women, young people, victims, and displaced people.

Some critics on X questioned whether Ethiopia could stand at an “equal distance” from all parties. Mussie Sibhatu wrote that calling for dialogue “while supporting RSF drone attacks and arms shipments launched from Ethiopian territory is the height of hypocrisy.” Sirak Bahlbi called it “incredible” that the invitation had come from “a man who has been facilitating the bombing of Sudan and arms supply to the RSF.” Mereja Media could not verify those claims. Other accounts circulated the letter and quoted from it, including Ethiopian diplomatic missions.

Sudan accuses Ethiopia of allowing the RSF to use its territory to launch attacks, including drones, against targets inside Sudan. Ethiopia denies that it supports the RSF or lets the group use its territory, Reuters reported this month after the two sides closed each other’s border consulates. Ethiopia, for its part, accuses Sudan of backing the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). Sudan has denied that.

On Sunday, a Sudanese army source said drones that struck Khartoum had been launched from Bahir Dar airport in Ethiopia’s Amhara region. The strikes killed four people and damaged a UN building. The claim about the launch site could not be independently verified. The Gondar command of the Amhara Fano National Movement said on Monday, in a statement shared on X by its supporters, that more than 90 military trucks had carried heavy weapons through Gondar. The trucks, it said, were heading toward Metema, near the Sudan border. Mereja Media reported both the Bahir Dar claim and the reported buildup toward Metema.

The letter recalls Ethiopia’s role in 2019 talks after Sudan’s December Revolution. It says Ethiopian efforts helped pave the way for an agreement between the Transitional Military Council and civilian forces then represented by the Forces of Freedom and Change. That is the government’s account of those talks. The war between the Sudanese army and the RSF began on April 15, 2023. The letter notes that the fighting has entered its fourth year.

Mereja Media will update this story if the Sudanese parties respond.

This story was updated on Nov. 24 to add Sumud’s statement.

Sources