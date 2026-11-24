(Graphic: Mereja Media)

The National Bank of Ethiopia has drafted rules that would let foreign banks with at least $10 billion in assets buy Ethiopian banks outright, while keeping tight caps on smaller foreign shareholders.

The revised draft directive keeps the limits set in last year’s banking law: a single foreign individual could hold no more than 7 percent of a bank and a foreign company no more than 10 percent, a strategic investor could take up to 40 percent after vetting by the central bank, and all foreign shareholders together could own no more than 49 percent, the Addis Ababa weekly Capital reported on Monday. What is new is the detail on the exception the law allows. A foreign bank could take 100 percent of an Ethiopian lender if it has at least $10 billion in consolidated assets, at least 10 years of banking, operations in at least three countries, a profit in each of the last three years and financial strength of at least three times the assets of the bank it wants to buy, Birr Metrics reported. A second route would let a foreign bank take over a lender in distress if the deal offers a credible way to save it and protect depositors.

The draft also tightens control over ordinary share deals. Any stake of 2 percent or more would need the central bank’s prior approval, foreign buyers would have to pay in dollars, euros or pounds, and shares bought without approval would draw a fine of 10,000 birr per share, according to Capital as cited by bne IntelliNews. The National Bank has published the draft for comment, and it has not taken effect.

Read against the list of banks that have shown interest, the $10 billion test is a narrow door. Kenya’s KCB Group said in March it wanted a controlling stake in an Ethiopian bank, and its finance director, Lawrence Kimathi, told The EastAfrican at the time that “getting control as one gets into Ethiopia will be critical,” while South Africa’s Standard Bank, whose East Africa chief Joshua Oigara said in June that the group goes into new markets “as a large and significant owner,” is weighing a wholly owned bank of its own, bne IntelliNews reported. Nigeria’s United Bank for Africa cannot go ahead with its plans because of a Nigerian rule that limits a bank’s investment in foreign subsidiaries, its chairman Tony Elumelu said on Nov 21, according to Birr Metrics. Mereja Media found no public statement from KCB or Standard Bank on the new draft by Monday night, and whether KCB meets every condition is not clear from its public accounts.

For Ethiopian banks, the pressure is already on. The central bank has raised the minimum paid-up capital to 5 billion birr and is pushing smaller lenders to merge, and “there is relentless pressure by the National Bank of Ethiopia on banks, especially the smaller-sized banks, to merge,” Girum Yitagesu, a senior operations manager at Abay Bank, told BusinessDay. Ethiopia has 32 commercial banks, 31 of them private, and the state-owned Commercial Bank of Ethiopia holds more than half of the sector’s assets, the paper said. No foreign commercial bank had started operating by October, and two foreign applicants, both planning wholly owned banks, were being processed, a central bank director told Capital at the time.

The draft comes as the central bank keeps opening the foreign exchange market. It said it would offer $140 million to commercial banks at its 33rd foreign exchange auction on Tuesday, Birr Metrics reported.

Sources