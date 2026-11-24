(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

Update, Nov 24: Somalia’s presidency published a joint communique on its official X account after the Entebbe meeting. The 18-point text, signed by the two foreign ministers, calls for a stronger offensive against Al-Shabaab, “adequate, predictable and sustainable” funding for the African Union mission, and closer trade ties, including a Ugandan warehouse in Mogadishu. It does not mention mediation of Somalia’s election dispute or any decision by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to drop his election plans. Those reports rest on Somali Guardian’s unnamed sources. Separately, Somalia Today quoted a senior official at Villa Somalia denying that President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud had accepted mediation by President Yoweri Museveni.

Somali Guardian reported that Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has agreed to talks with the opposition mediated by Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni and dropped his own election plans after a one-day visit to Uganda on Monday. The joint communique issued after the meeting does not mention mediation or any such decision.

Under the understanding, Museveni would bring the government and the full range of Somalia’s opposition together, Hassan Sheikh insisted that the talks be held in Mogadishu, and Museveni agreed to travel to the Somali capital, the Mogadishu-based outlet said, adding that both sides would hold technical consultations first. Somali Report gave a slightly different account, saying Museveni told his guest to lower political tensions and accept a joint working committee to organize elections that all sides could accept. TRT Afrika said the two leaders stressed reconciliation and stronger governance. Mereja Media found no official readout from Villa Somalia confirming that the president had dropped his election plans.

According to Somali Guardian, Museveni used the leverage of his troops. Ugandan forces have already left Barawe, about 200 kilometers south of Mogadishu, and regrouped at Bulo Marer, about 120 kilometers from the capital, and Museveni is said to have warned that they would leave more than a dozen other positions in Lower Shabelle if Hassan Sheikh refused Ugandan mediation. Those positions are an important buffer for Mogadishu against al Shabaab.

Abdalle Ahmed Mumin, a Somali journalist and secretary general of the Somali Journalists Syndicate, wrote on X that Hassan Sheikh went to Kampala to say he was ready for dialogue with the opposition, with the international community and the countries that send troops to the African Union mission acting as guarantors, which he said “is precisely what the Somali opposition alliance has been calling for.” He argued that Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia and Burundi were likely to back dialogue on elections, and that the president also needed Djibouti, pointing to the appointment on Monday of Saadaq Omar Mohamed Hassan, widely known as Saadaq Joon, as Somalia’s defense minister. Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre named him in place of Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, Hiiraan Online reported, and Somalia Today reported that the new minister is married to a daughter of Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh.

The trip followed a week in which the president’s own plan for talks fell apart. A dialogue he called with the Future Council and other opposition groups failed to open when they stayed away, and Somali Report said a later session with the Future Council, Nabad iyo Nolol and Golaha Midnimo Qaran also did not take place. The electoral commission in Mogadishu has extended the deadline for political organizations to register to Nov 30, Hiiraan Online reported. Djibouti’s troops in the African Union mission were drawn into deadly clashes with local militia at Beledweyne airport last week, and federal lawmakers and mission commanders agreed on Monday to reopen it.

Sources