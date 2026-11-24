(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

Civilians wounded by drones and explosives in southern and central Tigray arrive almost daily at Mekelle’s Ayder hospital, a surgeon told RFI, as the caretaker administration eases the city’s curfew and fuel rules.

Dr. Abraha Gebregziabher, a pediatric neurosurgeon at Ayder, told Radio France Internationale that the wounded come mostly from rural areas where some fighters of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) have pulled back, and that many were hurt by drone strikes and explosions. “We have treated patients with amputations and eye injuries, as well as facial injuries, particularly fractures,” he said, according to Ethiopia Observer, which published the RFI report on Monday. “I was also told that some people travelling from areas contaminated by explosive devices died on their way to the hospital. Last week, one person arrived at the hospital already dead.”

The hospital is working with too little medicine. Dr. Abraha said Tigray has faced a shortage of drugs for the past year, and that tension between the regional authorities and the federal government had cut the amount and the range of medicines reaching Mekelle’s hospitals. Antipsychotics and antidepressants are among the drugs in short supply, he said, and patients are suffering for it.

In the city itself, the authorities are loosening some wartime rules. The Mekelle command post changed the city’s curfew to allow vehicles to move for longer hours and lifted the time limits on service businesses, and the Tigray Interim Administration said fuel, which until now went only to government services, would be sold to private vehicles from Tuesday, according to Frontlines.et, a conflict tracker that grades each report by its sources. In Chila woreda, in central Tigray, the local command post announced a curfew, a ban on carrying weapons, limits on music in bars after certain hours and a halt to mining, and ordered armed people to register their guns.

Not everyone sees the easing as a sign that the region is being governed well. Getachew Temare, a lawyer and human rights defender, wrote on X on Monday that a new political crisis was growing inside the administration that Addis Ababa helped set up, between local officials chosen from the grassroots and officials appointed from above, and that fuel shortages, civil servants’ salaries and everyday security were still serious problems. “If these immediate necessities cannot be reliably addressed, what credible foundation exists for meaningful elections within six months?” he asked. He also criticized Mekelle’s mayor for a ceremony honoring the army chief of staff with traditional dress.

Federal forces have held Mekelle since early October, and last week the caretaker administration said 30,000 fighters who registered under its disarmament program had no weapons to hand in. Mereja Media’s explainer on who controls Tigray sets out how the caretaker administration, the split TPLF and the border front fit together, and the United States last week told Americans not to travel to Tigray. The caretaker administration had not responded in public to Getachew’s criticism by Monday night ET.

Sources