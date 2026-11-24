(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

Assab, a small port on Eritrea’s Red Sea coast near the Bab el Mandeb strait, sits at the center of a dispute that has pushed Ethiopia and Eritrea back toward the risk of war.

The town lies in Eritrea’s Southern Red Sea region, less than 100 kilometers north of the narrow strait that links the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden, and it is one of the closest ports to the Ethiopian highlands. From Assab, a road runs inland across the Afar lowlands to the Ethiopian border at Bure and on toward Addis Ababa, which is why generations of Ethiopian planners have looked at the port as the country’s natural door to the sea.

Its modern history began with Italy. An Italian shipping company bought land on the bay from local rulers in 1869, the Italian state took it over in 1882, and Assab became the first foothold of the colony that Italy later named Eritrea. After the Second World War and a period of British rule, the United Nations federated Eritrea with Ethiopia in 1952, and ten years later Emperor Haile Selassie ended the federation and made Eritrea a province. For the next three decades Assab was Ethiopia’s main port, with a Soviet-built oil refinery, and most of the country’s fuel came through it.

That changed with Eritrea’s independence. After the Eritrean People’s Liberation Front took Asmara in 1991 and Eritreans voted for independence in 1993, Ethiopia became landlocked, although it kept using Assab and Massawa under agreements with the new state. The border war of 1998 to 2000 ended that arrangement, and Ethiopia moved almost all of its trade to Djibouti, which still handles most of Ethiopia’s imports and exports. Estimates of what Ethiopia pays to use the Djibouti corridor run from $1.5 billion to $2 billion a year, although Djibouti’s port authority says its own port revenue is about $400 million and that the larger figure includes trucking. With about 130 million people, Ethiopia is the most populous landlocked country in the world.

The peace that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed made with President Isaias Afwerki in 2018 raised hopes that Assab would open again to Ethiopian trucks, but the border crossings closed again within months and the port was never put back into service for Ethiopia. The question returned in October 2023, when Abiy said in a televised speech to members of parliament that access to the sea was a matter of existence for Ethiopia. Eritrea’s information ministry called the talk “excessive,” and the January 2024 memorandum of understanding with Somaliland, which offered Ethiopia a stretch of coast for a naval base, deepened suspicion across the region. Abiy has said several times that Ethiopia wants access through peaceful means and negotiation, while Asmara reads the campaign as a claim on its territory, and earlier this month the Eritrean government published remarks on Assab by Ethiopian generals as evidence of its fears.

Under international law Assab is part of Eritrea, and the Algiers Agreement of 2000 and the boundary commission that followed it dealt with the land border, including Badme, not with any Ethiopian claim to the coast. The argument in Addis Ababa is a political one, about whether a country of Ethiopia’s size can depend on a single foreign port, while in Asmara it is about sovereignty that Eritreans fought three decades to win.

That is why the port now hangs over the fighting on the border. Monitors have reported that the two armies have massed near Badme, and Eritrea has drawn closer to Egypt and Sudan, whose leaders met in Aswan last week to discuss Red Sea security. For background on the 2022 deal that ended the last war in Tigray and on why it broke down, see our explainer on the Pretoria agreement.

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