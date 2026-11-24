(Source: @_AfricanUnion)

When G20 leaders meet in Miami on December 14, the African Union will be the only African member at the table, after Washington left South Africa, a member since 1999, off its list.

The summit website run by the U.S. presidency lists 19 state participants, including Poland, which is not a G20 member, and leaves out South Africa. The African Union and the European Union are the only two non-state participants. Thirteen more countries are invited as guests, from Armenia and Azerbaijan to Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam. None of them is African.

President Donald Trump said in November 2025 that South Africa would not be invited, repeating claims about the treatment of white Afrikaners that Pretoria rejects and accusing it of refusing to hand over the G20 presidency properly in Johannesburg. Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote days later that Washington would not invite the South African government “during our presidency.” South Africa says it remains a full member, but in January it stepped back from G20 activities during the U.S. presidency, a move Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana called a “temporary setback,” according to Business Insider Africa.

That leaves the AU, which took its permanent seat at the New Delhi summit in September 2023, carrying the continent alone. The AU Commission chairperson, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, made clear in Pretoria in April what he thought of the exclusion. “We are not only worried; we condemn that, we reject that,” he said, according to the Sunday Independent, adding that the AU would work with next year’s chair, the United Kingdom, “so that these things cannot happen.” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz took up the same point in October. “The African Union is a member of the G20, and so is South Africa,” he told a Berlin conference, Reuters reported.

What the seat has delivered

Under South Africa’s 2025 presidency, G20 finance ministers endorsed an Africa Engagement Framework built on debt, development bank reform, the cost of capital and cross-border infrastructure, according to a June report by the South African Institute of International Affairs. The U.S. presidency dropped most of that agenda in favor of three themes of its own: deregulation, energy supply and what the White House now calls “SI,” or super intelligence.

South Africa chaired about 130 official meetings last year, 25 of them at ministerial level, the Institute for Security Studies noted. The U.S. calendar lists five ministerial meetings, in Asheville, Raleigh-Durham, Houston, Milwaukee and Atlanta. In a September analysis, ISS consultant Peter Fabricius wrote that Africa’s priorities had “lost ground under the US presidency, with little pushback from the AU or other development-focused members.” The finance ministers’ statement from Asheville, North Carolina, kept one development item, a pledge to strengthen the G20 Common Framework for debt restructuring. The AU backed the whole text, while China withheld support from four paragraphs, ISS reported.

The Common Framework matters directly to Ethiopia, the AU’s host country, which has sought to restructure its external debt under it. In May the U.S. Treasury published a template memorandum of understanding for future Common Framework deals and called it “a key deliverable” of its presidency.

The most concrete result for Africa came from a crisis. At a G20+ meeting on Ebola that Washington convened in New York in September, donors mobilized $2.9 billion in cash and in-kind assistance, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, whose director general, Jean Kaseya, said “pledges alone will not stop Ebola” and asked that every dollar be traced. The outbreak has since been confirmed in Kenya.

Behind the scenes, the AU’s G20 sherpa, Francisca Tatchouop Belobe, met her U.S. counterpart, Emory Cox, in Washington in October to discuss the zero draft of the Miami leaders’ declaration, the AU said. In September the Commission named Ambassador Fathallah Sijilmassi its special envoy for the G20. What the AU has asked for in that draft has not been published. An AU retreat in Malabo in April was meant to produce a roadmap, but ISS found no published outcome document. “What has been missing is sustained public communication of those priorities, its negotiating objectives and its tangible gains,” ISS researcher Priyal Singh said.

What the AU wants in Miami

The clearest public statement of the AU’s asks came at the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Atlanta on October 30. Burundi’s foreign minister, Édouard Bizimana, who spoke as chair of the AU Executive Council, warned that attacks on ships and ports in the Black Sea and the Red Sea, and security risks in the Strait of Hormuz, were disrupting Africa’s supply of energy, fertilizer and food. Wheat prices had risen 30 percent since January and fuel prices had more than doubled in most African countries, according to the ministry’s account of his speech. He also called for a humanitarian ceasefire in Sudan, and for Africa to move from exporting raw materials to processing them at home under the African Continental Free Trade Area. The ministry summed up his message as “Africa is not asking for favors, but for fairness and justice.”

The Atlanta meeting ended without a joint communique, with Rubio issuing a chair’s statement instead, the Associated Press reported, amid divisions over Ukraine, Iran and the exclusion of South Africa.

Burundi’s foreign ministry said President Évariste Ndayishimiye, who holds the AU’s rotating chair this year, is expected in Miami. The AU itself has not announced its delegation. On Monday Ndayishimiye flew to Addis Ababa, where the AU has its headquarters, for a public health conference, Burundi’s state broadcaster RTNB said.

Some observers see the guest list as a measure of Washington’s priorities. “No African state at the table. The continent’s only voice is the African Union,” the global affairs commentator Michael Bociurkiw wrote on X after going through the official list, which also leaves out the United Nations, the IMF and the World Bank.

On Monday Mereja Media asked the AU Commission’s Information and Communication Directorate who will lead the AU delegation in Miami and what the AU is seeking in the leaders’ declaration. We asked the State Department’s G20 summit media office to confirm the AU’s place at the summit and whether Washington’s decision on South Africa still stands. We will add their answers when we receive them.

Sources