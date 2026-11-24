(Source: Amnesty International, basemap Google Earth (c) 2026 Airbus)

Amnesty International says artillery strikes by Ethiopia’s army and an allied militia on Alamata in southern Tigray in late September must be investigated as possible war crimes, after it verified 14 civilian deaths.

The organization said the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) and the Tigray Peace Forces (TPF), a Tigrayan group that fights with the army, shelled the city of about 80,000 people from September 26 to 28 as they advanced on the town. They took Alamata, a supply hub for troops, food and fuel, from forces of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) on September 28, Amnesty said.

“For three consecutive days, the ENDF and TPF repeatedly shelled Alamata in total disregard of the lives of its 80,000 inhabitants,” said Yasmine Ahmed, Amnesty’s senior director for regional human rights impact. “Indiscriminate attacks violate the rules of international humanitarian law, and these strikes must be investigated as war crimes.”

Amnesty said it investigated four artillery incidents and independently verified the 14 deaths. Researchers interviewed 28 people, including survivors, witnesses, relatives of the dead, and humanitarian and medical staff. Its Evidence Lab analyzed eight videos, 17 photographs, satellite imagery and other open-source material. Amnesty said some names were withheld or changed to protect people who asked for anonymity.

The deadliest strike it documented hit five houses at dawn on September 27 in the condominium area of Kebele 04, killing seven people and injuring four, according to three witnesses. Among the dead were Meron Sewasew, 26, her eight-year-old son, Markon Girmahiwot, and her brother, Tewekel Sewasew, 33. Meron’s husband, Girmahiwot Negash, told Amnesty he had been away for work. “They were staying in the house because it was supposed to be safe from the war,” he said. The same strike killed four members of a neighboring family, Amnesty said, including Kumhis Kahsay, 40, and her 14-year-old child, Helina Hailay.

Those houses stood about 150 meters from the Werknesh Hotel, which some residents said had housed TPLF fighters. Amnesty said it could not verify whether fighters were there at the time, and that any such presence could not justify the use of explosive weapons in a densely populated area.

On September 26, a shell hit the Nigus Shimoy bar at about 11 a.m., at the entrance to a market, as people came out for Demera, the eve of the Orthodox Meskel holiday, killing at least three people, Amnesty said. The next day, shelling hit a family home in Kebele 02, killing Deyima Rebso, 55, and seriously injuring her husband, their children and a 10-year-old grandchild, according to a witness. Amnesty’s weapons investigator said fragments recovered there were consistent with an artillery round of the type fired by the ENDF and its allies. A fourth strike, on the evening of September 26, hit a house in the Missionary Camp neighborhood near Biruh Tesfa School, killing three civilians and injuring four, the organization said.

Hospital sources and residents told the BBC at the time that at least 52 civilians were killed in days of fighting around Alamata, a figure that has not been independently verified.

Amnesty, citing residents and two people with direct knowledge of the offensive, identified the main firing position as the Waja Ena Tumuga area, about 13 kilometers south of the city. Witnesses also told the organization that TPLF fighters had based themselves in populated parts of Alamata, including schools, and that they had not issued warnings or evacuation orders to nearby residents. “Any possible violation of international humanitarian law by TPLF through placing their forces and military objects inside densely populated neighbourhoods, does not absolve the ENDF and its allies of their obligations and can never justify the indiscriminate use of explosive weapons, such as artillery, in a densely populated area,” Ahmed said.

In a four-page letter sent to Amnesty on November 18, the TPLF “categorically reject[ed]” the allegations against its forces, calling them unfounded and saying they required “further independent, impartial, and comprehensive investigation before any conclusions are drawn regarding responsibility.” The letter also said the preliminary findings acknowledged “certain atrocities committed by the Ethiopian Federal Government and its forces.”

Amnesty said it wrote to the ENDF, the TPF and the TPLF on October 27 and shared its findings with the ENDF and the TPF on November 17. The ENDF and the TPF had not responded by the time of publication, the organization said. BBC Amharic reported on Tuesday that the federal government and the army had not commented, and that it had asked the army for a response. A Tigray Peace Force spokesperson told Reuters that the group’s fighters were not on the front lines during the battle. Mereja Media found no public statement from the federal government, the army or the Tigray Interim Administration by 3:55 PM ET Tuesday.

Residents described the shelling at the time. A 45-year-old man in Alamata told DW that the Saturday market had been hit at opening hours, “when large numbers of people would be gathered there.” A 40-year-old resident told DW that militia members in the area had said government forces fired the artillery. The resident called the attacks “acts of retaliation against the people of Alamata.” DW said it could not independently verify those accounts. On September 27, Paul Olind (@OlindPaul) wrote on X that Alamata was “reportedly under federal shelling, while fighting around Waja continues.” That post is unverified.

Federal forces later took Mekelle, and wounded civilians from southern and central Tigray are still arriving at the city’s Ayder hospital. Mereja Media has also reported on hunger in Alamata and on who now controls Tigray.

Amnesty called on the UN Human Rights Council to set up an independent mechanism to investigate crimes under international law in Ethiopia, and asked the authorities to give monitors, journalists and aid groups unhindered access. “Civilians are paying the ultimate price for the failure to hold perpetrators accountable in past and ongoing conflicts in Ethiopia,” Ahmed said.

Sources