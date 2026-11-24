(Graphic: Mereja Media)

Kenya’s public debt has passed KSh13 trillion after the government signed seven foreign loans worth KSh233.4 billion between May and August, a Treasury report to parliament shows, as opposition figures demand answers.

The report, filed in the National Assembly by Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, lists seven new loans from multilateral and commercial lenders signed between May 1 and Aug 31, 2026. The Daily Nation and People Daily reported on the list on Monday, according to a review of the papers by Tuko. People Daily worked out that the government borrowed an average of about KSh1.9 billion a day over the four months. Among the loans were KSh20.39 billion from Denmark for the Thika and Githunguri water and sanitation project and KSh13.63 billion from the World Bank’s International Development Association for coastal water security. Much of the rest is budget support, with some repayments running to 2053, according to the Safina Party, which cited People Daily.

The figures landed in the middle of an early election campaign, and the opposition used them at once. Willis Evans Otieno, whom the Safina Party has named as its deputy presidential candidate, wrote on X that “Kenya cannot borrow its way into prosperity.” He asked what the loans were financing, what their interest rates and conditions were, and “what economic returns will justify passing this burden to future generations.” The party said it would audit the public debt and stop paying on any debt that it said was never lawfully approved.

The principal secretary of the National Treasury, Dr. Chris Kiptoo, wrote on X on Monday that the government would deepen public finance reforms, including electronic procurement, a single treasury account and zero-based budgeting. It would use the National Infrastructure Fund and public-private partnerships “to reduce pressure on the national Budget and public debt.” He also asked leaders across the political divide to keep the economy stable during the 2027 election, saying Kenya had historically grown more slowly in election periods. Mereja Media found no Treasury statement answering the specific questions about the seven loans by Monday night.

The debt adds to the pressure on household budgets that Mereja Media has followed this year, from inflation at a three-year high of 7.3 percent in October to the rise in Fuliza mobile borrowing. The World Bank has found that Kenya publishes details on only a fraction of its procurement.

Sources