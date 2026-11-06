Panelists at the governance session of the World Bank Kenya Economic Update Edition 34 launch in Nairobi on November 4, 2026, in a photograph shared on X by Maskani Ya Taifa. Photo: Maskani Ya Taifa (@Maskani254) via X

The World Bank’s Kenya Economic Update Edition 34 says public procurement is about 10 percent of GDP, but only a fraction of that spending appears in public records with usable detail.

In an on the record reply to Mereja Media, a World Bank Group Kenya Spokesperson said the maximum amount of published procurement information for FY2024/25 was KSh410 billion, about 2.5 percent of GDP, covering cases where at least some data were available through the Public Procurement Information Portal. For the same year, more detailed information that includes bid winners and contract amounts was available for only KSh186 billion, about 1.15 percent of GDP. After the transition to electronic government procurement in 2025, published procurement plans amount to KSh347 billion, about 2 percent of GDP, while full contract information through the new system remains very small for FY2025/26. The spokesperson said that figure is expected to improve in FY2026/27 as fewer contracts are exempted.

The official report, Kenya Economic Update Edition 34, puts a conservative lower bound on total public procurable expenditures at about 10 percent of GDP for FY2025/26. It estimates that reducing expenditure leakage from procured items by 10 percent could cut spending by around KSh120 billion, a calculation that assumes total spending channeled through public procurement of KSh1.2 trillion, not the Sh1.6 trillion annual figure that circulated in some Kenyan launch summaries.

On the Standard Gauge Railway, the report says Kenya’s Mombasa to Nairobi line was significantly costlier per kilometer than comparable projects in Tanzania and Ethiopia. Using the same cost metric as the Tanzanian line, Kenya could have saved up to US$900 million in initial construction costs. Of that amount, at least 30 percent is attributed to governance challenges, including a preference for direct contracting rather than competitive tendering, land speculation, and fraud around titling, valuation and compensation, rather than topographic or technical differences alone. That share is about US$270 million, or roughly KSh38.7 billion at the conversion used in the Bank’s Kenya reply. It is not a finding that the full US$900 million, or the Sh117 billion figure that appeared in some Kenyan summaries, was lost to fraud alone.

A lower bound estimate in the report says corruption and collusion are likely to have increased annual fiscal deficits by about 2 percentage points of GDP. Reuters, in a CNBC Africa pickup dated 4 November, quoted the Bank as saying governance challenges are increasingly limiting Kenya’s prospects for faster and more broadly shared growth, with corruption as the key binding constraint.

Africa is Home (@AfricaisHOME2) posted a launch roundup saying the Bank raised the 2026 growth forecast to 4.6 percent from 4.3 percent after a stronger first half. The World Bank Group Kenya Spokesperson confirmed the 4.6 percent growth estimate for 2026. The same Africa is Home post said Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo welcomed the governance emphasis but argued that the revised forecast was too conservative, and that the government expects the economy to expand by at least 5 percent in 2026. Muturi Wa Nyogi (@RealistMutur) separately cited the update as estimating that corruption, bribery, fraudulent schemes and inflated public procurement cost Kenya between 1.2 and 4 percent of GDP a year, a range that appears in the report’s discussion of those costs.

Maskani Ya Taifa (@Maskani254) shared photographs from the launch panel on governance, economic growth and job creation. The panel, moderated by World Bank lead economist Marek Hanusch, featured Jibran Qureishi of Standard Bank Group, Sheila Masinde of Transparency International Kenya, and Vincent Omari Okongo of the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission. An earlier Maskani post quoted Division Director Qimiao Fan on first half 2026 growth of 5.2 percent, foreign exchange reserves of about $15 billion, and a fiscal deficit of 6.8 percent of GDP against a 4.7 percent target.

The government says it is rolling out electronic procurement, tighter conflict of interest rules and more predictable payments to contractors. Those reforms are presented as the answer to the transparency gap the Bank describes. Civil society voices at the launch, according to the Maskani panel note, pressed the link between procurement secrecy, investor confidence and youth jobs.

Mereja Media sent questions to the National Treasury and to the World Bank’s Kenya media contact asking them to confirm the Edition 34 procurement figures and the reform timeline. The World Bank Group Kenya Spokesperson replied on the record with the figures above and pointed to the official report. Kenya’s National Treasury had not replied as of early Friday morning Eastern Time.

Sources