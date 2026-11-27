(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

Members of Ethiopia’s parliament pressed Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Thursday over killings and displacement in Amhara, Arsi and Kore, and Abiy answered that insecurity exists but has improved greatly.

One member, Addis Standard reported, listed areas where civilians are being killed and displaced, including parts of the Amhara region, Wollega, Arsi and Moyale in Oromia, Sodo and Abeshge in the Central Ethiopia region, and the borders between the Koore and Burji zones and West Guji. Another member questioned how the government was handling insecurity in Amhara, Oromia and Tigray and pointed to repeated killings in Arsi.

Members described civilian killings, looting, sieges and road closures as having reached an “extremely worrying” level and asked why the government had not stopped them, DW Amharic reported. One suggested that the government structure in Arsi, where mass killings have happened again and again, should be investigated.

A member from Kore asked why the government had ignored his community, which he said had been attacked by armed groups for eleven years. “Why has the government neglected it? What is the hope and fate of this people?” he asked, according to DW.

Abiy said it was correct that Ethiopia has a security problem, “but there is great improvement from before.” He asked members to “speak one language” when a problem happens, to condemn wrongdoers together, and said people and security forces must share information to stop attackers who, he said, hide “like termites in the soil” and come out to strike.

A day earlier, armed men attacked Jelo kebele in Kore zone’s Gorka district, killing one person and wounding twelve, two residents of the area told DW Amharic, adding that the number may rise. Gunfire went on from about 1 PM to 7 PM local time, they said, and people who had fled earlier attacks and were sheltering in Jelo were displaced again, many of them to the town of Kele. Sebak Solomon, head of the Kore zone peace and security department, confirmed the attack to DW. He blamed fighters he called “Shene,” the government’s name for the Oromo Liberation Army, and said they crossed from Gelana district in Oromia’s West Guji zone. “We repelled the attack by evening. On our side there are dead and wounded,” he said. The OLA has not commented on the Kore attack.

The government has offered no full count of civilians killed in these areas this year. In Arsi, Britain now advises against all but essential travel, as Mereja Media reported, and residents said fighting in Moyale went on despite a pledge to stop, as Mereja Media reported on Wednesday. On Thursday, Wazema Radio reported that a large number of federal security forces had been deployed to Moyale to follow up a ceasefire agreed by the Somali and Oromia regional administrations.

Sources