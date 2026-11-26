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Ethiopian Investment Holdings has signed a $30 million deal with China’s TW Holding to set up a textbook printing and publishing company in Ethiopia, with the Chinese firm holding a 51 percent stake.

EIH, the state’s investment arm, said it had signed a shareholders’ agreement with China-based TW Holding Limited for a joint venture that will develop and run a commercial textbook printing and publishing facility. It said the partnership would strengthen Ethiopia’s domestic printing industry, expand local manufacturing and improve the quality and affordability of educational materials, and address gaps in textbook supply.

Addis Standard reported that TW Holding will hold 51 percent and EIH the remaining 49 percent, and that the deal is worth $30 million. It said the venture adds to a growing list of EIH partnerships with foreign companies.

EIH’s statement did not say where the facility will be built, when it will start printing, how many books it will produce or why the Chinese partner will hold the majority stake.

Sources