(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

A Somali member of parliament has said the speaker, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, spoke only for himself when he accused Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda of fighting on al-Shabaab’s side.

In a speech that circulated on Tuesday, the speaker accused the three countries, all of which send troops to the African Union mission in Somalia, of fighting on the same side as al-Shabaab, Somali Guardian reported. He also claimed that Israel had brought the mission’s troop contributors, al-Shabaab and forces loyal to Abdiaziz Laftagareen, the former South West State president, into one front against the federal government, and called on Somalis to defend their country.

Abdulkadir M. Wa’ays, a member of the Federal Parliament, rejected the remarks on Wednesday. “The outgoing Speaker of Parliament speaks solely for himself and does not represent the views of the Members of Parliament in his baseless accusations,” he wrote on X. He said the three countries were regional partners that had given troops and resources to the African Union missions against al-Shabaab.

Addis Standard said the allegations were unsubstantiated and risked straining Somalia’s ties with partners in security cooperation. It noted that in October, as fighting escalated in South West State, the speaker had questioned why al-Shabaab kept operating in areas where Ethiopian troops under the African Union mission are deployed.

Others pushed back too. Abdalle Ahmed Mumin, a Somali journalist and secretary general of the Somali Journalists Syndicate, wrote on X that Ethiopian, Kenyan and Ugandan soldiers had made heavy sacrifices to keep southern Somalia safe from al-Shabaab. The accusation lands as Mogadishu and the federal member states argue over elections and as troop contributors debate the future of the mission, which Mereja Media has followed in its coverage of the Somali election talks in Uganda.

Ethiopia’s foreign ministry had not responded publicly by Wednesday night, and Mereja Media found no reply from Kenya, Uganda or the African Union mission. The speaker had not clarified the remarks on his X account.

Sources