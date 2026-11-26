(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

Egypt and Sudan have rejected any Red Sea access for countries that do not border it, in a joint statement that also called Ethiopia’s Nile dam a continuing threat to both.

The statement was issued on Tuesday at the end of a visit to Cairo by Sudan’s prime minister, Kamil Idris, who met President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly. Sudan’s state news agency SUNA published it in full. In it, the two governments say the governance of the Red Sea is “the exclusive responsibility of its littoral states” under international law, and reject “any maritime access for any state that does not border the Red Sea” at the expense of the coastal states’ sovereignty, territory and ports. They also reject any attempt to “exploit regional conditions to militarize the Red Sea.”

The statement does not name Ethiopia in that clause. But Ethiopia is the only landlocked country in the region that has publicly pressed for its own access to the sea. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has made it a national goal since 2023, and Eritrea, which holds the port of Assab, treats the demand as a threat, as Mereja Media’s explainer on Assab and the Red Sea dispute sets out. The foreign ministers of Egypt, Sudan and Eritrea met in Aswan on Nov 21 to talk about Red Sea security, a meeting that left Somalia out.

Ethiopia is named elsewhere in the statement. The two sides said “the unilateral Ethiopian dam, contrary to international law,” has serious effects and is “a continuing threat” to the downstream states, and they called on Ethiopia to change its “unilateral policy.” Ethiopia has long rejected that view, saying the dam is vital to its development and does not significantly harm downstream countries. The statement also condemned attacks by “rebel militias” on Sudanese civilians, power stations and water facilities “through the launching of drones from one of the neighbouring countries,” without naming the country. A Sudanese army source told AFP last weekend that drones that hit Khartoum had flown from Bahir Dar, a claim the Ethiopian government has not publicly answered.

Egypt went further on defence. It said it was fully ready to take “all necessary measures” allowed by international law and by the joint defence agreement between the two countries to support Sudan and make sure its “red lines” are not crossed. Egypt said those red lines include Sudan’s unity and the rejection of any parallel bodies, a reference to the government set up by the Rapid Support Forces and its allies.

The statement landed a day before Sudan’s army-backed government rejected Abiy’s offer to host Sudanese peace talks, saying Ethiopia was not neutral. By Wednesday night, Mereja Media found no response to the Cairo statement on the X account of Ethiopia’s foreign ministry.

Sources