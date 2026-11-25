(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

On Monday, Britain’s Foreign Office added the East Borena and Arsi zones of Oromia to the areas where it advises against all but essential travel, without giving a reason.

The change is recorded on the government’s Ethiopia travel advice page, which was updated on Nov 23. “FCDO now advises against all but essential travel to East Borena and Arsi in Oromia Region,” the change note says. “FCDO continues to advise against all travel and all but essential travel to other parts of Ethiopia.” The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) posted the same line on X at about 10:20 AM ET on Monday. Neither the note nor the page’s regional section says why the two zones were added.

Both zones now sit in the page’s “all but essential travel” list for Oromia, alongside West Guji and Guji zones, the rest of North Shewa zone and most of East Shewa zone. The advice is stricter elsewhere in the region. It advises against all travel to West Wollega, East Wollega, Kellem Wollega and Horo Gudru Wollega zones, to parts of West Shewa and North Shewa, and to within 10 kilometers of the Kenyan border except principal roads and towns. For Moyale town and the Addis Ababa to Moyale road, it advises against all but essential travel, and its regional section mentions armed clashes between Oromia and Somali regional security forces in Moyale in October.

The change came four days after a Foreign Office minister’s written answer on attacks on Orthodox Christians in Arsi, which repeated wording from June, as Mereja Media reported. The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church says at least 60 Orthodox Christians were killed in two attacks in Arsi in October. The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission says 48 people were killed in the Shirka attack, 41 of them by fighters of the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), which in a Nov 16 statement admitted its fighters carried out the attack and then said media had misread it. At least 34 people, most of them reported to be Orthodox Christians, were killed in Endeto in Robe district on Nov 5, and the attackers have not been identified, Fox News reported. The UK advice does not link the change to any of these attacks.

Fighting between Oromia and Somali regional forces around Moyale has displaced nearly 700,000 people, according to Islamic Relief. The clashes have also stalled trade across the Kenyan border, CGTN reported. The advice does not say whether that fighting is behind the East Borena listing. The U.S. Embassy told Americans on Nov 19 to reconsider travel to Ethiopia as a whole and not to go to Tigray, Amhara or Afar, as Mereja Media reported on Nov 21.

On X, Amane, an account that posts about Orthodox Christian issues, wrote on Tuesday that armed men had been shooting at farmers in Tareta, Arsi, since Monday and that a farmer and his wife had been abducted with their cattle. The account asked whether the government was “merely failing to protect them or is it actively enabling the violence.” Mereja Media could not verify the claims. It found no public response from the Ethiopian government to the UK change or to the post.

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