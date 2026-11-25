(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

The Sudan Founding Alliance, or Tasis, which is led by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), said it was fully ready for “positive engagement and serious participation” in the Sudanese dialogue that Ethiopia has offered to host.

Its delegation was due to meet international mediators in Addis Ababa on Wednesday. The army and the Port Sudan government had still not answered the invitation.

In a press statement on Tuesday from its spokesman, Ahmed Tagad Lissan, the alliance said the dialogue would give Sudanese forces a chance to address the historical roots of the crisis, the questions of how the state is founded, and a new national contract, while keeping the country united “on just foundations.” The text was carried by Ru’a News Center and by accounts that posted the signed statement, because the alliance’s official X accounts are suspended. The Tasis government in Nyala had already welcomed the invitation earlier on Tuesday.

The delegation is meeting the Quintet, the mediation group made up of the African Union, the United Nations, the European Union, the Arab League and the regional bloc IGAD, at the African Union Commission, The Sudan Times reported. Lissan said the delegation would take up procedural questions the alliance raised in a letter to the mediators in July, according to the paper. Tasis had earlier pulled out of preliminary talks, with alliance sources citing concerns about how the mediators chose participants. The paper did not link the meeting to the Ethiopian invitation.

Sumud, the civilian coalition led by former prime minister Abdalla Hamdok, also welcomed the invitation in a statement dated Nov 24, as Mereja Media reported in its story on Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s open letter. The coalition recalled Ethiopia’s role after Sudan’s December 2018 revolution and said any peace process must be under Sudanese leadership and ownership. It did not say whether it would attend.

The army’s side has stayed quiet. By early Wednesday ET, Mereja Media found no answer to the letter from the Sudanese army, or on the official accounts of the Sovereignty Council headed by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the foreign ministry or Prime Minister Kamil Idris. Sudan’s army-backed government accuses Ethiopia of letting the RSF use its territory, and on Sunday an army source said drones that hit Khartoum had been launched from Bahir Dar, a claim that could not be independently verified. Ethiopia denies that it supports the RSF or lets the group use its territory.

Sudanese users on X were divided. One, Omar al-Sudani, called the proposal a blow to Egypt’s influence in Sudan. Another wrote that “Abiy Ahmed’s dialogue initiative is not a maneuver but a real solution to stop the war,” and urged pessimists to give it a chance.

The invitation sets no date and does not say how participants would be chosen. The war between the army and the RSF began on April 15, 2023. Fighting has spread in recent weeks to Blue Nile state near the Ethiopian border, where tens of thousands of people have fled.

Sources