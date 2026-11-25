(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

More than 1,600 people who fled a drone strike on a shelter in South Wollo are sleeping in the cold near Hayq, residents said, as the Amhara war pushes up prices in Lalibela.

The displaced families are staying at the Mekane Iyesus displacement camp in Hayq, in Tehuledere woreda, after a drone strike several weeks ago on the Jari shelter site, residents told the Amharic weekly Addis Maleda, according to a summary published by Borkena on Tuesday. They said the strike killed more than 16 people and wounded close to 39. The residents, who asked not to be named for their safety and so that their aid would not be disrupted, said the Red Cross had given tents for 250 people. Most of the newcomers, they said, including wounded and disabled people, still sleep under eucalyptus trees wrapped in shawls, because they lost their clothes and bedding in the strike.

They told the paper that no government aid had arrived and that they live on one midday meal of rice, bread or injera brought by local charity workers, and that coughs and other illnesses brought on by the cold are spreading in the crowded camp. Representatives of the displaced said they went to the zone capital to ask for shelter and got no answer. Woreda and zone officials who were at a regional meeting promised to deal with the problem when they returned, the paper reported. Staff at the South Wollo Zone Disaster Risk Management Commission told Addis Maleda that officials could only comment in person, and the paper had no government comment when it published. Mereja Media found no public statement from the zone or the regional government on the camp by Tuesday night.

The hardship in Hayq is part of a wider squeeze that residents across the region described to DW Amharic on Tuesday. In North Shewa, a resident said there was fighting in the Mezezo area on Monday, with drones involved, until the fighters scattered in the evening. “Life is just spending the day and the night, there is nothing else,” the resident said. “Prices have gone up, there is no work, and the salary is not enough.” Master Samson Yimer said on X on Tuesday that what it called an enemy joint force had moved from Tarmaber, Debre Sina and Sela Dingay to attack Mezezo and had been pushed back and scattered. Mereja Media could not verify either account of the fighting, and the federal government and the army had not commented.

In Lalibela, the rock church town that depends on tourism, residents told DW that traders bringing goods from Addis Ababa and Dessie are stuck on the road for days, or have to take a long detour through the Afar region by way of Mille. The extra cost lands on shoppers, they said. “We are in great difficulty, the cost of living is very hard,” one resident said. In Mekane Selam in South Wollo, a trip to Addis Ababa that used to take eight or nine hours through Merto Le Mariam in Gojjam now takes up to two days because of road closures, a resident said, and prices of grain and building materials have climbed with it.

In North Gondar, where a resident said the fighting has eased, drought is now the bigger enemy. “The big war now is the drought,” the resident told DW, saying that livestock were dying and that a kilogram of maize cost 88 birr. Residents told DW that when fighting flares, traders stay away, their crops and animals sell for less, and factory goods cost more.

Mereja Media has reported on the human cost of the three-year conflict between government forces and Fano forces, from families who fled Addis Alem near Metema to the drought in Wag Hemra, where officials said 74,162 people need emergency food, and the reported military buildup around Gondar.

Sources