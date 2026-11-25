(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

Ethiopia’s electoral board has asked the federal caretaker administration in Tigray to help it prepare a regional election, a letter shows, while Tigray parties are split on whether a vote is possible now.

The National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) wrote to the administration on Monday to say it had begun preparatory work for an election in the region, DW Amharic reported on Tuesday. The board asked the administration to name who would deal with it and to support the officials and experts it plans to send. Tigray Television, which the caretaker administration runs, shared the letter on Tuesday, confirming that it had been sent, DW said. The board also asked for help with vehicles and with offices for constituencies and polling stations, Wazema Radio reported.

When the federal government set up the caretaker administration about a month ago, it gave it ten tasks, including “facilitating” an election and making sure the vote is “peaceful and inclusive.” The administration was also given six months to create the conditions for elections so that Tigray can again take its place in the federation, DW and Wazema reported. The region has had no seats in the House of Peoples’ Representatives or the House of Federation since 2020. DW said its efforts to reach the administration’s officials for comment had again failed.

Tigray’s parties are split on it. Abraham Tsige, head of public relations for Tensae 70 Enderta, told DW that his party had confirmed the letter reached the administration. “When the election is held, we will take part,” Abraham said. Birhan Atsbeha, public relations head of Salsay Weyane Tigray, said the board’s branch office in the region had talked to his party both formally and informally before the letter was written. “Holding an election where there is a worrying security situation is another matter,” Birhan said, adding that his party was not ready under the present conditions.

Colonel Fisseha Gebremedhin, a Tigrayan politician, told DW he rejects the plan and wants an inclusive transitional government first. “It cannot be fair. Nothing in Tigray is stable,” he said. “Peace and stability have to come first.” He recalled that a bitter dispute over an election was one of the main causes of the war. On Sept 9, 2020, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) went ahead with a regional vote after national elections had been postponed because of COVID-19. The House of Federation had declared the vote unconstitutional and void, and the war broke out on Nov 4, 2020.

The push for a vote comes as the region remains tense. The caretaker administration says it is disarming former fighters, and last week it said that 30,000 registered fighters had no weapons to hand in. Doctors at Ayder hospital in Mekelle are still treating people hurt by drones and explosives. Mereja Media’s explainer on who controls Tigray sets out how the caretaker administration, the TPLF factions and the border front fit together.

Sources