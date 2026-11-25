(Source: @CJFCSpox)

The Saudi-led coalition said late Tuesday that it had targeted “operational capabilities at Hodeidah port” and destroyed a number of targets in Saada and Amran, hours after telling civilians to leave the port.

The coalition’s official spokesman posted the claim on X at about 9:06 PM ET, and the Saudi Press Agency carried the same wording. The statement did not say what had been hit, or whether anyone was hurt. Mereja Media could not independently confirm the strikes.

At about 9:41 PM ET, the coalition said its air defenses had intercepted and destroyed four drones over Ras Tanura, in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, and that debris had fallen as a result of the interception, with no injuries on a first assessment.

Earlier on Tuesday, the coalition’s Joint Forces Command told civilians, shortly before 5 PM ET, to leave the port “according to the explanatory map of the site” for their own safety, and posted a satellite map with the port area marked in red. Reuters reported the warning and said it signaled a possible strike. About 20 minutes later, the Yemeni news site Al Wahdawi Net said residents were reporting airstrikes on the port, and the Houthi-run Saba news agency also reported strikes on the port.

Houthi media later said the raids had also hit Hodeidah International Airport. Saba, as carried by Al Mayadeen, said Saudi raids targeted the airport, south of the city, and that aircraft were still flying over Hodeidah. Al Masirah, the Houthi-run television channel, reported “intensive raids” on the city and its port and said the airport was also attacked, according to BBC Arabic. Balqees, citing Houthi media sources, reported the same claims about the port and the airport, and said other sites in the governorate were hit, including beehives in al-Zuhra district, and that three raids struck Harf Sufyan in Amran. BBC Arabic said there were no reports of casualties. Mereja Media could not verify those accounts.

After midnight ET, accounts relaying Houthi-run Al Masirah TV said four more raids had hit eastern Saada city, and a post on X reported fresh raids on Hodeidah city. Mereja Media could not verify those reports.

The Houthis had already answered the evacuation warning. Their military spokesman, Yahya Saree, said the Saudi port of Jeddah and all other Saudi ports on the Red Sea coast would be targeted if Hodeidah was attacked, and called on workers and shipping companies to leave, Reuters reported.

The warning and the later strikes came hours after a drone hit the 385-meter PIF Tower, home of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, in Riyadh on Tuesday morning. Saudi Civil Defence blamed the Houthis and said 11 people were hurt. It was the second strike on the tower in less than a week, after an attack on Nov 19 that caused damage but no injuries, Reuters reported. The coalition had called the Riyadh attack a “cowardly terrorist attack” and said the deliberate targeting of civilians would be answered firmly.

Hodeidah is the main entry point for food, fuel and aid into the parts of Yemen run by the Houthis, and a long closure would hit millions of people who depend on those imports. The coalition has struck the area before, and on Saturday Mereja Media reported strikes on Hodeidah port and Houthi threats against Jeddah.

Sources