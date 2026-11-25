(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

A Djiboutian politician has urged the country’s soldiers not to obey illegal orders after Djiboutian peacekeepers fought local fighters at Beledweyne airport in Somalia, where a deal now bars flights carrying troops.

“The events in Beledweyne must make us think far beyond their military side,” Alexis Mohamed, who says on his X profile that he is a former special adviser to President Ismail Omar Guelleh and a former declared presidential candidate, wrote on X on Tuesday in a statement addressed to Djibouti’s armed and security forces. He said the clash raised “deep questions” about the commitments of Djibouti’s forces, “their true missions” and decisions taken at the top of the state. “Military discipline is a basic requirement,” he wrote, “but it can never justify carrying out orders that are clearly illegal.” Their loyalty, he said, belongs to the nation “and never to the mad ambitions of one man.” The quotes are Mereja Media’s translation from French.

The clash took place on Nov 19 at Ugaas Khalif Airport in Beledweyne, in Somalia’s Hiiraan region, where Djiboutian troops serve with the African Union mission, AUSSOM. Local Macawisley fighters moved on the airport after hearing that a plane carrying more federal troops was flying in from Mogadishu, and fought the Djiboutian soldiers guarding it, Hiiraan Online reported. At least one local fighter was killed and six wounded, according to local reports, and the plane turned back. Djibouti’s embassy in Mogadishu said the next day that its troops had repelled an attack, kept the airport from being seized and suffered no losses, as Mereja Media reported at the time.

On Sunday, three federal lawmakers met AUSSOM’s Sector Four deputy commander and the commander of the Djiboutian contingent, Colonel Ahmed Adan, and agreed to reopen the airport on Monday, Hiiraan Online said. Under the deal, troops posted outside the airport grounds are to pull back and no aircraft carrying soldiers or extra troops may land. The two sides agreed to talk again about the dead and wounded. Mereja Media could not confirm whether flights resumed on Monday.

Behind the fight is a quarrel over the Hirshabelle state government. Some elders, politicians and armed groups in Hiiraan reject the Oct 24 re-election of President Ali Abdullahi Hussein Gudlawe, accusing his administration of ignoring old grievances over representation and power-sharing, Hiiraan Online reported. Four days after the clash, Somalia named as defense minister Saadaq Omar Mohamed Hassan, whom Somalia Today reported is married to a daughter of President Guelleh, as Mereja Media noted in its report on Somalia’s election talks.

Mereja Media found no public response from Djibouti’s government to the appeal. On Tuesday, President Guelleh’s official account showed him hosting Madagascar’s president, Michaël Randrianirina, for a 48-hour official visit focused on ports and maritime cooperation, with no mention of Beledweyne.

Sources