(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

Residents of Moyale say heavy gunfire went on through Sunday, days after federal and regional officials met Garre and Borana community representatives and both sides agreed the fighting should stop, as the Kenya Red Cross counts over 70,000 arrivals.

“When the forces get tired they rest in between and then carry on with the shooting, the fighting has not stopped at all,” a Moyale resident told DW Amharic on Tuesday. “On Sunday there was a heavy exchange of fire again. We have not seen a solution.” The fighting in the border town, which sits between the Oromia and Somali regions, is now in its sixth week, and residents say it calms for a few days at a time and then flares again.

Last Tuesday, federal and regional officials met representatives of the Garre and Borana communities, and both sides agreed the fighting should stop and peace should return. “Right after they brought both sides together and talked, the shooting started again before the day was over,” another resident told DW. “We still do not know what the government’s plan is to solve the Moyale problem.” Mereja Media found no statement from the federal government or from the Oromia or Somali regional governments explaining the renewed fighting, and DW said its own efforts to get an explanation from the government had failed.

Aden Wako Galgalo, who heads the Kenya Red Cross in its northern region, gave a calmer picture of the last few days. He told DW that the shooting had eased over three days and that new arrivals in Kenya had stopped in that time. “You can say the Ethiopian side of Moyale has been left empty,” he said. He said more than 70,000 people had crossed, most of them women, children and old people, and that many were now in camps receiving aid. United Nations figures cited by DW put the number displaced from both communities at more than 600,000, including more than 60,000 who crossed into Kenya, with 110 schools closed and more than 70,000 pupils out of class.

People who stayed on the Ethiopian side say they are on their own. “Those who cross to Kenya get some help,” a resident said. “For us on this side, apart from a little support some individuals brought us recently, we have seen no help from the government.”

On X, the two communities read the same events very differently. elly-Moalim, an X account that speaks for Garre residents, wrote on Tuesday of “36 days under fire” in Moyale, Chamuq and Malab, and blamed Oromia regional forces for attacks on Garre civilians. Abdub K Wario, a Kenyan user who backs the Borana side, accused “tribal bloggers” of trying to pressure the international community into handing Borana land to the Garre. Neither side has said it captured new ground, DW reported. Mereja Media could not verify either account.

Mereja Media has followed the Moyale crisis since it began in October, from the Red Cross report that talks had begun to the trade and border crossings that have kept families moving into Kenya, where UNHCR has profiled more than 25,000 people.

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